The rocket that threatened Spain?

05/09/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

The Pentagon warned earlier in the week that a runaway Chinese rocket could hit Earth causing undetermined damage. To this, China replied saying that it was to discredit its space agency, that this happened repeatedly and that it did not jump to public opinion because nothing had ever happened. Finally, that’s how it was, nothing has happened.

In a whirlwind of contradictory information from both agencies (the Chinese and the US), the rocket has landed in southern Sri Lanka, that is, in southern India and far from any point where there is an iota. of civilization. This has made it finally China that he was right to comment that it was not an extraordinary situation and that there was no danger.

In the end, the danger of it falling in Spain has not existed as it was believed. During the closing stages of the rocket crash, some experts noted that it could fall near Barcelona or in the rest of Catalonia. However, it was not like that either, but it has fallen practically 9000 kilometers (in a straight line) away.

Conjured this danger, it remains to be explained whether space agencies should make less intensive use of planetary rockets. Besides starting to wonder if we should stop the constant sending of garbage into space.