The Rock will star in a movie based on the comic “Ball and Chain”

The rock will star in a four-part comic book movie «Ball and chain»With actress Emily Blunt, according to the Deadline portal.

The film is based on a four-part comic published in 1999. The Rock and Emily Blunt will play a couple who have problems and receive superpowers that only work if they can learn to put aside their differences and work together.

It is not yet known when production will start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Emily V. Gordon is writing the script. Kevin Misher is the producer of the film, along with the Seven Bucks Productions company, owned by The Rock.

Several studios are bidding for distribution, and it appears the movie may end up opening in Netflix. Previously Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Emily Blunt they starred Jungle Cruise. It is not the first time that The Rock participates in a comic adaptation, Johnson will star in the film Black Adam, adaptation of the DC Comics supervillain.

What is Ball and Chain about?

Launched in 1999, Ball and Chain tells the story of Edgar and Mallory Bulson. A couple who have problems in their relationship and decided to throw in the towel. The two would go their separate ways until a mysterious meteorite bestowed superpowers on the pair from extraterrestrial energies.

