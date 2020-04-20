The Rock will produce in a series of backyard wrestling for the HBO network

According to Variety magazine, The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany García will be the executive producers of a new series for HBO about creating a promotion for backyard wrestling.

The series that will have thirty minutes per episode is titled «TRE CNT»And will be written by the screenwriter Mohamad El Masri.

The show centers on Cassius Jones, a struggling young worker and fighter, who uses money inherited from life insurance, and his grandfather’s inherited home, to start a hip-hop-focused bakcyard wrestling empire. in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas (The Tre). Jones creates the empire with the help of his family, friends, and neighbors.

El Masri is the executive producer of the project as well as being a writer. Judah Miller will be executive producer and will act as showrunner.

Rock and García will be executive producers along with Hiram García under their company Seven Bucks Productions. Rae and Montrel McKay will be executive producers through their Issa Rae productions.

Dave Becky, Tom Lassally and Jonathan Berry will be executive producers for 3 Arts Entertainment, according to Variety.

Variety noted that The Rock’s involvement brings authenticity to the project due to her successful professional wrestling career in WWE.

What is backyard wrestling?

(Also known as Backyard Wrestling): These are wrestling activities carried out in imitation of televised professional wrestling, usually by amateurs and people without formal training.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.