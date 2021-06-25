The Rock took 4 years to finish this tattoo

The Rock has several tattoos on his body, but there is one in particular that took him 4 years to finish. Sight!

One of the great characteristics of The Rock is his voluptuous body, where his muscles are marked a lot. To highlight these parts of his body, the actor decided to get very large tattoos that completely attract attention. And although it has many tattoos, the truth is that there is one in particular that took 4 years to be completed.

It is a tattoo that Dwayne Johnson wears on one of his biceps. An important detail is that this tattoo was, at first, a small bull. But for some unknown reason, The Rock decided to cover it up with a far more giant and extravagant bull. For this reason, the work took a long time. In addition, a not minor fact is that the actor has a very tight schedule, which led to the tattoo taking 4 years to complete.

Four years getting a tattoo

“The evolution of the bull tattoo is almost complete. Day 2 and tattooing over 25 hours so far with my brother and hyper-realistic stuntman @yomicoart in my basement, ”wrote Dwayne Johnson on Instagram. Days later, he added: “Day 3 and we are almost done. About 30 hours of tattoos (quite challenging since the entire upper arm and shoulder were not a blank canvas, but rather enhanced and added what was already there, so the level of detail, precision, and specific color of my skin takes a long time) ”.

“The evolution of the bull begins with @nikkohurtado. I have engraved this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it has also become a symbol of strength, endurance, heart, power, and challenge for so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect myself as a man ”, said the actor.

“Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and the great damage to the bone that represent the harsh life lessons that I have learned over the years. Like the scars and wrinkles, I am very grateful to have them because they are deserved. ” Revealed The Rock.