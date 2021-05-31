The Rock shows off Black Adam’s suit and film set

The Rock He teaches us little things about the superhero by dropper, and the uncle keeps us on edge. This time, the costume from Black adam and the set of filming. ‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson reveals premiere date

Come on, let’s go with some of those pills that we like The Rock while we wait for its premiere in the world of superheroes as’Black Adam ‘. The actor shows his costume and the filming set, and we already have for a few days … But soon we will want more. And he is also clear about it: “I’m still doing my nightly workouts; this will be a great week for Black Adam filming my shirtless ‘champion’ scenes and showing off my body. I’ve been working extremely hard on diet, training and conditioning like never before in another role of my career. Lots of water, sodium, cardio, but also a lot of ironing for big, defined muscles. Training is a real science that takes months and months of hard work with my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi, who strategizes me day by day. As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam: he becomes the immortal “champion” of the gods. Blessed with the powers of Superman and the dangerous magic of the wizards. Then his rage darkens his soul, forever becoming Black Adam. So here we go. “

The Rock and Black Adam: costume and filming

“Upgrade. I wanted to show you this great take on our huge soundstages and enormous scale and production efforts. Come closer and take a look. We are reaching the halfway point and our production team continues to show why it is the best in the industry. “, explains about the filming set.

And about the suit, still with a hood and a lot of mysticism, he wrote: “If you know comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children murdered. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten. Champion of the people. And it is the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe “. Speechless.

The Rock and Black Adam’s training

And how’s the training going? He also explains it on Instagram.“As always, I thank you for all your questions … But above all, regarding Black Adam, that you know that our production is going big with everyone putting the best of themselves”he explains in an Instagram video.

And from there, we get down to business: “And my diet and training are in their second phase right now, which in a sense is the most challenging because I have to maintain this aspect for months while I shoot the movie. Definition, musculature, conditioning, density, muscle separation … “And he adds:” As an athlete, this is a great challenge because you are constantly “in the zone” of reaching the maximum, so it is quite exhausting, but you do it. You drink from day to day and you stay alert, disciplined, and tough. My strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi has come up with a very smart, thoughtful and healthy strategy on how best to achieve this goal and raise the bar with Black Adam. Anything worth achieving is always worth putting in the work and fighting for it, so here we go. I will keep you posted, enjoy the week and thanks for all the questions ”.

A few months ago, when filming began, he already explained that he had to do a double training session to keep up. He had in his Instagram profile that to start the day, “cardio every morning just when I wake up with an empty stomach.” And “after cardio, I start my work day.” When the sun goes down, “once the babies are asleep at night, I’m going to hit the iron and start my training.”

What will The Rock do in Black Adam?

‘Black Adam’, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is already a reality. The DC FanDome revealed several keys to the project, and it could not look better: although filming has not started yet, Johnson himself has been in charge of unveiling the first advances, also from his Instagram account. For something is the star. In addition, Johnson recounted the character’s intrahistory, beginning with his past as a slave in the legendary city of Kahndaq, until he was corrupted by power and defeated by Shazam. In fact, at first there was speculation with an appearance in the magician’s film, but later it became known that he would have his own feature film …

Without a doubt, the one who has the most desire is The Rock himself, who finally has the role he always dreamed of. And since there is no time to lose, the actor has begun to pound himself in the gym, more if possible, to gain more muscle and volume on screen. Evil of the DC factory, the interpreter confesses that although as a child he liked Superman, he identified more with the evil Black Adam. “He is a character from my childhood, I carry him in my blood and I am going to train harder than ever to give my best in this role,” he wrote on his Instagram account. A publication that he accompanied with several photos exercising in a wild way in his Iron Paradise gym and a message referring to the character. “A new era begins in the DC universe,” he anticipates. How much is left?

