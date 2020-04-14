The Rock in UFC 244

The former fighter of WWE and star of Hollywood Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent a message to the UFC and its fighters in the period of isolation by the coronavirus.

The organization had to stop its agenda at the request of senior executives of Disney and ESPN. At the moment it is not known when the events will return, but Dana White, the president of UFC works in the construction of Fight Island where you will hold events.

As they go through this difficult phase, The rock showed empathy and appreciation to the fighters of MMA, as he also awaits his return in a recent question and answer session at Instagram.

“For all the fighters in the UFC, MMA, and around the world, especially the UFC because I have really followed them closely, Dana White and I are very good friends, I feel that you cannot fight ” Johnson stated. “But very soon they will, there is a positive side to this”.

“Maybe it is their training, maybe it is their mental capacity that they can expand right now, as they are not allowed to enter the cage as they are in isolation, but there is something positive in all of this and I hope you find it. Because when they return, at the speed they return, I hope to see some explosive fights on their return and I can’t wait. The moment I can be there, I will be next to the cage. “.

“The Rock” also commented on Francis Ngannou after that he will write that it is an inspiration for him and offered the former champion of WWE the opportunity to train together. Johnson time to praise Ngannou.

“Francis Ngannou, let me tell you something, brother, you are not ready for me”, i joke Johnson. “I respect and love this boy very much. He is one of the main MMA heavyweights in the world, that man is a dominant beast. I can’t wait to see you fight again ”concluded The rock.