The WWE Fox account launched a survey for fans of the company, in which it showed an image with The Rock and Stone Cold asking their followers who is the Best of All Time.

The funny thing is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson answered the tweet revealing his personal opinion, which was charged with humility and honesty and quickly went viral thanks to thousands of interactions.

The Rock chose Bruno Sammartino but pointed to Stone Cold Steve Austin as a close second. The first, a figure for him in his childhood and youth and the second, his most important opponent in his time at WWF.

In wrestling? Easy answer; When I was 15 years old (broke and evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville 🙏🏾

DOWNTON Bruno.

Most don’t know who Bruno is, but some DO. My brother @steveaustinBSR

IT IS VERY CLOSE TO THE SECOND PLACE.

DELIVERED BY the wild and unpredictable journey of life. #goat

Although today is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, The Rock has not lost his humility, so he took the time to recognize the value of these two great fighters who were key to his career.

