The Rock remembers his match with Stone Cold at WrestleMania 19.

The rock Lately he has been doing several Q&A’s with various fans talking on a wide variety of topics. In one of his last sessions, Dwayne has talked about how Stone Cold Steve Austin has influenced his life, and his trilogy of battles in the great event of Wrestlemania.

Dwayne stated that he has had many rivalries in his career, but his with Austin It is the one that is in the top number 1. Before his fights in WrestleMania, The Rock He spoke about their first meeting when he was still with the faction of Nation Of Domination.

Next, we leave you with the words of The rock regarding the topic:

We had one night, we had a first night to see if there was any attraction or chemistry between me and Stone Cold Steve Austin. We were on RAW, and Stone Cold basically said that he didn’t care who we were, what color we were, and that one of us four went down to the ring to meet their faces.

We went backstage that night and I went to see Vince McMahon, Steve Austin and some of the backstage agents. Everyone was saying that there was a special connection between Stone Cold Steve Austin and me.

After that first meeting between Austin and Rock, started one of the best rivalries of all time and was one of the fundamental pillars of the Attitude Era. The end of this rivalry came in WrestleMania 19, where The Rock defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin in their last match.

I gave him three Rock Bottoms. I think it was exactly three of them. Appropriately it is what you need to defeat the Rattlesnake. In that fight you can see me as I am standing and he on the ground in front of everyone, and I say in his ear; “I really appreciate all you have done for me. I love you. Later I heard him say; I love you.

New York is the place where I did what Steve did for me but for John Cena, which is doing good for the business we love, professional wrestling, and this is how you go. This is how you finish your career, no matter how big you are, you arrive with your shield and you leave with your shield on your back; One, two and three.”

