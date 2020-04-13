Former WWE champion The Rock spoke to fans on Instagram, among other things about whether he sees AEW and the Coronavirus pandemic.

The former WWE champion interacted with his fans through Instagram and addressed different issues.

The Rock was asked if he misses professional Wrestling and he answered by talking about what connecting with fans means to him.

«I miss Wrestling, it’s something I’ve always loved. I loved working with fighters with whom I had great chemistry, but what I miss most is being able to connect with the public every night. I wasn’t interested in being the strongest guy, the biggest guy, the toughest guy, the one who won all the time or the one who jumped from the top of a cell.

What I have always sought is to connect with the audience, that was the most important thing for me, which is why it is the part I miss most about Wrestling. There’s nothing like being able to hear the audience, I love it.

The Rock also commented on the Wrestling business that has continued in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis.

«The business of Wrestling has changed a lot since I was in it, it is not that it has changed for better or worse, it is simply different and I follow it and respect all the men and women who risk their bodies during the Coronavirus. Everyone is still working hard, fighting and doing their best, all in order to entertain the fans, so I think it’s a fantastic thing because wrestling always has a great adaptability.

Fans also asked The Brahma Bull if they saw All Elite Wrestling.

“Yes, I see AEW, I reveal The Rock, I am very happy with the success the company is having, which is a good thing because it creates ambition and that’s great.”

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!