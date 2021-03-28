The rock of mourning: Sax of La Maldita Vecindad passes away by Covid-19 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

This Sunday the death of Eulalio Cervantes Galarza, better known as Sax, a member of La Maldita Vecindad and Los Hijos del Quinto Patio, was announced. This was announced by his wife Jessica Landeros, who just a week ago had reported that the musician was hospitalized for a low oxygen caused by Covid-19.

“Today although my soul and his children feel a lot of pain, fear and cold, Lalo transcended this earthly plane to take refuge in the arms of the Lord. He begins to enjoy his eternal life to interpret the best heavenly notes for you and for” We them others, “” he wrote on Facebook.

It should be remembered that a year ago, the musician alarmed his fans by having presented complications of cirrhosis, hypertension and a brain injury, which led him to the hospital for several days. Once his health improved, he returned to the studio to work on new songs.

Before being diagnosed with Covid, Sax launched the topic “Other Us”, in which they speak out against corruption and inequality. This was the first sneak peek of record material he’d been working on in recent months, and he planned to release it later in the year.

A week ago Jessica had reported that the artist had been hospitalized due to a low oxygen saturation level.

Even in earlier days, Sax himself had revealed his diagnosis after celebrating the worldwide release of his single “Other Us” (which was released on March 5) and said he was frustrated at having tested positive for the virus.

“See you soon Sax”

After announcing the news of his death, friends and colleagues in the media began to say goodbye and say goodbye to the musician through their social networks.