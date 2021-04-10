‘The Rock’ for President of the United States?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was requested by the North American population to occupy an important position… that of President of the United States!

Dwayne johnson, also known ‘The Rock’, was favorably viewed in a poll to be a candidate for the presidency of the USA. To the surprise of many, including himself, the numbers were higher than expected.

Signature Piplsay collected the opinion of US citizens on a possible presence of the actor in the next elections. 46 percent of voters admitted they would follow him.

The foregoing refers to a very high rate, since normally in this type of polls the acceptance is usually lower for each person who aspires to the position and as alliances are formed, the percentage increases.

However, having almost half of the sample chosen in their favor, three years before the disputes, is something curious for others.

However, ‘The Rock’ was one of the first to question all this and did it in his own way:

“I’m not sure our Founding Fathers Have you ever imagined a six-by-four guy, bald, tattooed, half black, half Samoan, drinking tequila, driving a pickup truck, with a fanny pack joining your club, but if it ever happens, I’d be honored to serve the people “.

But would you really be interested?

To all this, add the factor that in the past, Johnson was consulted about it and in an interview with USA Today he said that “I would consider a presidential candidacy in the future if that is what the people want. wait and listen. I would have my finger on the pulse and my ear on the ground “

The other “candidates”

The pollster also took the viability that other celebrities would have in a possible campaign for the White House. Oprah Winfrey, Angeline jolie Y Tom Hanks they were some of the favorites with close to 30%.

It would not be the first case

This issue seems to be something strange to some, but actually in that country there is a history of similar cases.

Two of the most famous are that of the former president Ronald reagan and that of the former governor of California, Arnold schwarzenegger.

The first was a promising young actor in the 1930s and 40s. In addition, he was the president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) in 1941. Reagan was the top president of that nation from 1981 to 1989. He was also governor of California.

Ronald Reagan, former president of the United States and SAG

For his part, Schwarzenegger occupied the assignment of President of the Council of Physical Health and Sports from 1990 to 1993. From 2003 to 2011 he was in charge of the aforementioned state.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California (2003 – 2011) If so, will ‘The Rock’ ever make it to the White House? Would you like to be the direct successor to Joe biden?

