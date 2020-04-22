The Rock has congratulated the King of Kings for his career of 25 in WWE

This Friday on SmackDown, WWE will celebrate Triple H’s 25-year career. The game made its debut in 1995, since then it has become a figure in the ring and behind the scenes. With a long list of opponents, his clashes with The Rock have provided several of the best moments in Triple H’s career.

According to information from Fight Ful, The Rock spoke on The Bump program, The Rock spoke about his great adversary and I congratulate him on his anniversary at the company.

»Triple H, 25 years of an epic and historical career. It is an honor to send you this message to celebrate that you have been 25 not only being part of WWE, but 25 years being WWE. Like you, we are lucky guys to have had the career we’ve had in a world we love as much as pro wrestling. Ever since I joined the company, from my first match in Survivor Series in the Garden you have been very good to me. I knew it, that among everyone in the locker room there was hunger in your eyes and that we were going to be competitive and give everything. And it was exactly what we did and why we had great chemistry together The Rock said »

The people’s champ continued to thank Triple H for their great moments together and recognized his work as chief operating officer.

The bouts we’ve had with Stone Cold, Mick Foley, Undertaker, whatever. There is only one man I have gone around the world with and fought so many times in incredible battles, and that is you. I thank you, love you and congratulate you on 25 years of an amazing career. Not only 25 incredible years in the ring, also outside of it. It is something incomparable. What you are doing with NXT, with the company and what you do to make sure that the fans come out happy is part of their blood and your DNA. Congratulations on an incredible 25 years, I look forward to the next 25. Thank you for being a friend and a brother, I love you »

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.