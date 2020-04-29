The Rock announces the second season of the Titan Games with a format change

The Rock brings back its “The Titan Games” competition program. The former WWE champion, who is hosting the games, wrote on his Twitter account and joked that he would be making a “surprise sports announcement” during his live Instagram feed tonight.

He used the hashtag “#Sportsareback” to promote the ad. That announcement was the return of The Titan Games.

Johnson commented:

«I am excited about this announcement» I miss my sports. We are preparing Memorial Day to bring back The Titan Games. Titan Games Season 2 »

Rock later revealed that the premiere of the new season will be on Monday, May 25. He noted that the competition will feature Olympic gold medalists, NFL Super Bowl champions and UFC champions, among others. The season was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

“They gave everything, their blood, their sweat, and they earned my respect.”

Those were the words he said The rock about the professional athletes who performed in the second season.

NBC confirmed that all 13 episodes of the season were filmed before COVID-19 will arrive. They also announced that after the premiere of the two-hour season on May 25, the show will return to its regular 8 p.m. schedule. ET the following week, Monday, June 1.

The NBC announcement noted that Inspired by Rock’s intensive training regimen, The Titan Games will see professional athletes and “ordinary Americans” compete for charity, with $ 100,000 for the winner, according The Wrap.

