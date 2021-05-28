The Rock and Emily Blunt face Zombies

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the new Disney movie starring Dwayne Jhonson and Emily Blunt, in which they will face dangerous undead

Jungle Cruise opens on July 30 in theaters and on Disney + through premium access, the film inspired by the famous attraction of the Disneyland theme park, is an exciting and very fun adventure that runs through the Amazon, starring the unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. And as you can see in the new trailer, it follows the formula of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, revealing that its protagonists must face dangerous undead, among other great dangers.

Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this epic quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. We will see how his destiny and also that of humanity hang by a thread.

New poster with the scent of 80s adventure movies

There was a time before photoshop when movie posters were illustrated by great artists, one of the most important in the 80s and 90s was Drew Struzan, a brilliant artist responsible for poster designs for franchises like Star Wars, Back to the Future, Harry Potter, or Indiana Jones, the new poster presented by Disney is undoubtedly a tribute to that time.

The team

Spaniard Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, along with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram García and Dany García of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of the Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is the work of John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the script is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

