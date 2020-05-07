The Rock declares its admiration for Dasha Kuret

It was recently reported that the presenter of All Elite Wrestling, Dasha Kuret (Dasha Fuentes in WWE) would be one of the competitors of the Titan Games 2020 presented by The Rock. The second season begins on Monday, May 25 in NBC.

Apparently, The rock He has taken a moment to declare a few words to the presenter on social networks, a few words of admiration.

@DashaKuret is a bad ass and was a relentless competitor. The wrestling world will be very proud of her performances on our @nbctitangames.

Join us for our HUGE 2 HOUR PREMIERE event on MEMORIAL DAY.

Only on @NBC @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/7bcFLpSszA – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 5, 2020

The words of The Rock were as follows:

Dasha Kuret is a ruthless and ruthless competitor. The world of wrestling will be very proud with their performances at our NBC Titan Games. Join our two-hour premiere! Only on NBC.

After this great support from Dwayne, Dasha Fuentes He responded to his words, thanking the legend for his encouragement:

Made Day made !!! Thanks for the shout out @TheRock 🤗🥳💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 https://t.co/b1BBvCjLnm – Dasha Kuret (@DashaKuret) May 5, 2020

This has made my day! Thanks for the encouragement @TheRock!

Hopefully to Dasha Kuret do your best in the next program of the Titan Games 2020 presented by The rock which will take place at the end of the month and will be broadcast in NBC.

Don’t forget to support Dasha and wish her the best like The Rock has done!

