Almost two decades ago, the manufacturer iRobot formally introduced the first Roomba model, perhaps without thinking that it would kick-start the robot vacuum cleaner market.

With its consolidation, the sector strengthened, grew, evolved and began to offer a diverse range of models, brands and prototypes according to different budgets.

Here is a brief review of some of the cheapest and best-performing robot models that can be purchased for less than 37,000 pesos.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum

Perhaps the best device of its kind considering its value. It stands out for its autonomy and its efficiency when navigating (the intelligent mapping that makes each home), power and suction capacity.

The options menu of your application is also very complete: it allows you to program it but also to choose zones to clean, number of passes, cleaning mode, access history, activate notifications, view the status of components, program it, access manuals , locate it.

It also allows us to clearly see what is the trajectory that it carries out in our house and, in this way, check its efficiency. The interface of the Mi Home app is very clear, simple, and complete in terms of options. In MercadoLibre it can be obtained for $ 24,599.

Conga 3090

This terminal has a robust application full of options and completely in Spanish. Also includes a scrub accessory.

It is a versatile, complete, powerful, and effective model that also uses intelligent navigation. To do this, it uses a laser that allows you to map any home and then visit it in a short time.

It is an off-road device that offers a large number of options: control from the application or from the remote control, cleaning of some areas and restriction of others, suction power, and deep cleaning, among others. In addition, you can scrub and have a turbo mode for carpets. In MercadoLibre you get $ 36,500

iRobot iRobot Roomba 695

This robot stands out for the quality and configuration of its brushes, with 2 central multi-surface rollers, one to remove dirt and the other to collect it. To this is added another side brush.

On the other hand, its application offers a simple and clear design that allows you to control the robot and perform tasks such as programming quickly and easily. The app is natively compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In MercadoLibre you can get a previous model, the Roomba 690 for $ 32,699.

To consider

Not everyone really needs the same robot vacuum cleaner. At first glance, users should take into account some factors such as:

Sensors and navigation system: The most basic models use infrared and mechanical sensors to navigate randomly between obstacles in the home. The most advanced use navigation systems that allow them to map rooms, using cameras or lasers.

Power, suction capacity, and noise: Power is measured in Pascals and indicates how strong it sucks. However, the most powerful vacuum cleaner does not always turn out to be the most efficient. Also, higher power is usually related to more noise.

Brush anatomy: The usual thing is to find at least one central roller, recommended for cleaning carpets and rugs. There are also side brushes that, in addition to cleaning baseboards and corners, attract peripheral dirt and bring it closer to the suction area.

Design, wheels, and size: Larger, bulkier models have trouble accessing tight spaces. In favor, they tend to be more complete and have easier to overcome obstacles such as high rugs or cables.

Maintenance: Another design aspect to take into account is how the extraction of parts such as the roller or the tank is carried out for cleaning and maintenance. After each cleaning it is recommended to empty the robot tank.

Autonomy and charging system: The charging time of a robot vacuum cleaner is usually between two and six hours. The autonomy is usually less than 120 minutes.

Programming, remote control and control from the mobile: It is normal for a robot vacuum cleaner to be programmable. It can be done manually using the buttons built into the surface of the robot. However, many of them now work from remote controls on the most basic models or by applications that are installed on any smartphone. Therefore, it is essential that they connect to the home Wi-Fi network.