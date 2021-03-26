The robots’ broken promise and their second chance

Exhibition “We, robots”. (Photo: screenshot)

The history of robots has not been simply sewing and singing. In this regard, humanity is just emerging from a period of disappointment. Robots were definitely not the ones that were going to be able to solve all the world’s problems; however, they still deserve another chance.

A neutral, objective and, at the same time, hopeful vision offers “We, robots”, a tour of a virtual robotics exhibition, presented by the Universum Museum of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in collaboration with the Foundation Telefónica Movistar Mexico.

The presentation has been guided by Andres Ortega, Spanish writer, who tells in an entertaining and critical way the exciting chiaroscuro in the history of robots, from the prototypes designed by Leonardo da Vinci to the most modern humanoids that currently have a main role in areas such as transport and medicine.

A double revolution

According to him World Economic ForumIn Davos, Switzerland, automation, together with the crisis caused by the pandemic, is creating a scenario called double disruption. “It is the simple crisis and the adoption of automation technologies by many companies by 2025,” says Ortega.

This possibly triggers the creation of more jobs than will be lost. However, this Iberian writer puts his finger on the wound in the following way:

“Those who lose their jobs will not be able to fill the new jobs due to lack of knowledge; hence the need for training programs ”.

Ortega adds that human beings have to learn to collaborate with our robots, and whoever does not do so will be left out. “We must not see ourselves as rivals or adversaries. You have to achieve empathy between robots and human beings ”.

Pablo Medrano is director of Casual Robots, a consumer robotics company applied to companies. He is an Iberian businessman who agrees with Ortega in the sense that it is a mistake to believe that androids will one day dictate the course that nations should follow.

“In robotics there always has to be a human hand. We have to change this perception that robotics is the one that decides. Those who decide are the people. Another mistake is to pretend that robotics, even humanoid, can do anything. Robotics has to be a complement for people, for their quality of life and enjoyment ”.

Overestimation and lack of vision

This idea that robots are going to become substitutes for human beings is wrong, but it has been spread even in cartoons (as seen in Robotina, from the Jetsons). According to Medrano, such a scenario is far from the right balance that was not envisioned a decade ago in Japan, an advanced country in android design.

“I have always said that service robotics in the last 40 years has been a dismal failure. In Fukushima (during the unfortunate nuclear accident of 2011) they (the Japanese) did not have a single robot that was capable of helping in a social crisis, they had to resort to American robotics ”.

“There is an example that despite having a technology prepared, they did not understand what real use it could have. That is where we have to see because if not, we will make the same mistakes ”.

Medrano believes that the pandemic has accelerated a minimum of five years in terms of technology, including robotics. This situation of health emergency has opened our eyes to have a more grounded point of view on the true usefulness of robots.

“Now they are better focused on hospitals, on logistics, but in the end there is a usefulness of a coexistence that does not replace human work or take it away, it simply improves it.”