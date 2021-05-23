The robot vacuum cleaner you were wanting with a 40% discount on Hot Sale

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Robot vacuum cleaners have come to save the free time of many users, however their price can still be prohibitive for many.

Luckily we have Hot Sale offers, which give us access to products that other times we do not even consider buying.

And we couldn’t have found a better example. Here you have this magnificent Xiaomi smart vacuum cleaner model whose usual price is $ 8,999 pesos but that for the Hot Sale you can buy for $ 5,149 pesos, that is, you you are saving 43%.

It is the opportunity you were waiting for, never to have to sweep your house again!

One of Xiaomi’s best sellers

This Xiaomi vacuum cleaner is one of the most popular models of the manufacturer, since until now it had a quite striking price. But if it was interesting before, now with this spectacular 43% discount they make it a vacuum cleaner impossible to reject.

Thanks to its sensors, this robot vacuum cleaner is in charge of scanning your entire house to learn which areas it should vacuum efficiently. It is capable of detecting unevenness to avoid stairs and, with the help of the official application, we can see the current status of cleaning, order the collection or indicate which areas should be cleaned immediately.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Smart Vacuum Cleaner. Photo: amaozn.com.mx

What are the advantages of using a smart vacuum cleaner?

Beyond the obvious of not having to clean manually, smart vacuums will help you better schedule your housework.

Thanks to the programming that you can carry out in its official application, you will be able to order the robot to start working at a specific time of the days of the week that you deem appropriate. Thus, you can completely forget the task of vacuuming or brooming at many times of the day.

Can a robot vacuum cleaner replace a handheld vacuum cleaner?

The work carried out by robot vacuum cleaners is extremely complete, however, they do not guarantee a 100% perfect pass. There are times when we move chairs, leave cables on the floor or place obstacles, and the work of the robot will be completely affected by all these factors.

For all that, a manual job with a traditional vacuum cleaner will always be more effective at the level of intense cleaning, however, the comfort and general maintenance offered by these robots compensates for everything else.

What you will find in this vacuum cleaner:

What you will not find in this model:

A limited offer

If you’ve reached these lines and haven’t bought one of these vacuum cleaners yet, you’d better hurry up if you don’t want to run out of it.

We are facing a special offer from Amazon Mexico for the Hot Sale that only lasts a few hours. Also, there is expected to be a high demand. And it is that with a 43% discount, who can resist having a robotic companion like this?

