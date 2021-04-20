The robe opens! Mia Khalifa shows her lace in the sun | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a photo where, as she is always showing off her beauty, the beautiful social media celebrity was wearing a satin robe, which opened a bit showing the lace she was wearing.

In the image he affirms is how he would like to receive Robert Sandberg After two months of being away from home, however, he ended up with pants stained with siracha sauce.

Mia khalifa It is characterized by having a good humor and especially because it is not interested in the opinion of others, it simply ignores or blocks those who disturb its tranquility.

The Photo that she shared on August 6, 2019, was part of a photographic session, with her she invited her followers to see in her biography the entire session and some posters made.

Wearing a robe that seemed somewhat short satin and with a belt of the same fabric, it seems that the model did not tie her belt well and caused it to open a little showing what was underneath.

Loaded on a railing and wearing dark glasses, Khalifa highlighted her enormous charms by letting them come out a little from this fine garment.