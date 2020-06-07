Davis and James will seek the Lakers’ first championship in years | John McCoy / .
The NBA made official the new format under which the rest of the 2019-20 regular season and its playoffs will be played, where several teams are emerging as championship candidates, including the Lakers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Under the current scenario and in the absence of the eight regular season games to be scheduled for each team, the Lakers (49-14) are leaders in the Western Conference and have a 5.5-game advantage over the Clippers (44-20). At the moment they would face the eighth seed of the conference, currently, the Grizzlies (32-33).
However, the new campaign format will give teams like Zion Williamson’s Pelicans (28-36) or Damian Lillard’s Trail Blazers (29-37) the chance to take the last spot in the playoffs and become the Lakers rivals. While both the Kings (28-36) and Spurs (27-36) have chances, on paper, both New Orleans and Portland could be the toughest opponents for the Lakers to face.
For the second round things are not clear, since to reach that instance they would have to face the winning team between seeds 4 and 5, which are currently the Jazz (41-23) and the Thunder (40-24) . Between the 3rd and 7th place there are only four games difference, so they can potentially face Nuggets (43-22), Rockets (40-23) and Mavericks (40-27).
Within sensible analysis, Oklahoma City, led by veteran Chris Paul, would be the most likely and potentially challenging opponent of its kind.
Finally, if the Lakers manage to overcome these obstacles on their way, they will most certainly have to overcome their backyard rivals, the Clippers (44-20) of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who for many are the favorites to end the aspirations of LeBron and company. The mark between both teams for the season is 2-1 in favor of the Clippers.
Before a possible series in the Finals, by the Eastern Conference, there are several candidate teams, but as a result of what happened in the campaign there is no team with more label of rivals for the Lakers than the Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo. This duel proved to be particularly difficult during the campaign due to the level of the MVP, but ended level with one victory per side.
These assumptions respond to what has been seen so far in the season, but it is uncertain what can happen taking into account the NBA’s four-month hiatus. However, the Lakers are the biggest title contenders for bookmakers.