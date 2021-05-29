The Road Safety Prosecutor asks for more urban radars to fine for 30 km / h

Updated Thursday, May 27, 2021 – 13:21

Bartolom Vargas, has sent a letter to local police throughout Spain to increase the use of these speed controls

The Prosecutor of the Road Safety Coordinating Chamber, Bartolom Vargas, has sent this Thursday a letter to the local police throughout Spain to increase the operation of the radars to detect speeding in the urban area, after the regulatory change that limits 30 km / h top speed.

According to the prosecutor, This new speed limitation in cities is a “hit” by the Directorate General for Traffic (DGT), although it recalls that it is “a European conquest of sustainable mobility”. According to it, “there is a percentage of urban conduits that can only be detected with the operation of radars”, because according to the latest figures from Fiscala (corresponding to 2019), convictions for speeding numbered 394, which is “not too many,” compared to convictions for alcohol, which amount to 48,078.

Thus, it considers that after the regulatory change, “it is not possible for the limit to be respected if the operation of radars is not increased, specifically mobile radars.” Hence, he insists that the 30 km / h limit must be accompanied by radar surveillance and an administrative sanction, because both “educate”, as well as criminal penalties if 60 km / h are exceeded. “The radars are not collection, they are protective of the drivers and avoid multiple tragedies”, warns Vargas.

More speed and breathalyzer controls

In this office, the prosecutor has also requested to increase speed and alcohol controls on the roads, given that, as he warns, after the state of alarm, the accident figures in Spain are being higher than the traffic flows. Thus, as a sentence, society is leaving the “nightmare” of the pandemic to enter the “nightmare of deaths.”

The prosecutor recalls that speed is involved in approximately 30% of the deceased and alcohol in 25%. In relation to the increase in controls, Vargas has requested information from the police about whether the apps that notify drivers of the location of speed, alcohol and / or drugs controls or to know the location of radars, they continue to disturb its normal functioning, to what extent and with what modalities, in order to “further substantiate the sanctioning reform proposal in which the Public Prosecutor is working.”

This reform proposal was already announced by the Road Safety Prosecutor on April 11, 2019. “Technology, above all, helps, but in some cases it is used improperly”, Vargas has asserted, who considers that these apps have disturbed mobility controls during the pandemic. “For this reason, the Prosecutor works with all determination on a sanctioning strategy, we are determined to make a proposal, we are aware of the disturbance that is caused in a function as relevant as the surveillance of road traffic,” the prosecutor, who blunt: “A breathalyzer test saves lives.”

In the official letter, the prosecutor also asks the police from all over Spain to instruct per crime in the case that a driver has shown a rate between 0.40 mg / l and 0.60 mg / l in the case there are clear signs of drunkenness or the driver performs concurrent irregular maneuvers evidencing the influence of alcohol on driving, despite the fact that only driving with a rate higher than 0.60 mg / l constitutes a crime. This understanding has been ratified by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court in judgment 292/2020, of June 10, as Vargas recalled.

