Jonathan David was already thinking about what would come next. He was in Belgium for almost two years, during his first foray into European professional soccer since moving from Canada. He had fulfilled all the objectives that had been asked of him: he was the leading scorer of KAA Gent in his first season and was tied for the top of the table of forwards of the entire Belgian league in his second campaign.

“Last year, Gent asked him to stay to confirm the potential he had shown,” said his representative, Nick Mavromaras. “And he did. He showed that it was time to move to the next level. “

The gears were spinning. David had caught the attention of several of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. They carefully analyzed his statistics, studied his videos, sent viewers to watch him. He met quite a few requirements: he had just turned 20; he played forward for Canada but a little more behind for Gent, a sign of his great versatility; Plus, his scoring numbers were impressive.

As Michel Louwagie, Gent’s sports director, put it: Clearly David was “the best young footballer in Belgium.” This usually means only one thing: the battle for your signature. Belgium is the kind of place where big league spenders go to cast their nets. This year, the consensus was that David was the largest fish in the pond.

Before Christmas, calls to ask about David were pouring in. However, Gent remained firm. She wanted to stay with David until the end of January and, if possible, all summer too. “I just said no,” said Louwagie. “The normal plan was for him to stay one more year. You always have to take into account the wishes of the players, but we don’t need the money. ”

Meanwhile, Mavromaras and his agency, Axía Sports Management, were researching each of the candidates to find the ideal bidder for David. If an offer came along that was right for Gent, it should also be right for his client. They needed the coach, the system and, above all, the opportunity to balance.

“He is aware that it is only his second season as a professional,” said Mavromaras. “You need to play. That is the main factor. ” According to Mavromaras, they had already identified some clubs that were up to the task.

And then, of course, everything stopped.

It remains unclear what the effect of the indefinite shutdown of European football will be in the face of the pandemic. Clubs across Europe still do not know when they will be able to play again or if they will ever play again. Until you know it, you only have to guess how much income you will lose from the sale of tickets and merchandise, as well as the income from television broadcasts. You can only guess the scale of the damage.

However, for many teams that do not participate in the five main leagues, being aware of the lack of control over their destiny, of the possibility of a second crisis on the horizon, compounds that uncertainty. For those clubs and leagues, financial health depends not only on their own return to action, whenever this happens, but also on what happens far away from them, at the top of the food chain.

Much of the world football economy depends on the transfer market, which is driven by the generosity of Europe’s wealthy elite. Outside of the major European leagues, the entire delicate ecosystem of football functions as a monument to the spill effect: money flows from Germany, Spain and, in particular, England, through places like Belgium and other countries, to the world.

According to the figures provided by the CIES Football Observatory, it is very little possible to overestimate the exact amount of money from the Premier League – or, to be more precise, from the Premier League television agreements – that makes the world go round. soccer.

For example, since 2015, France alone has received over $ 1 billion in transfer fees from English clubs. Of that amount, some 464 million have gone to a single club: AS Monaco. Another $ 1 billion has ended up in the pockets of just five clubs: Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon.

The figures are a little lower in Belgium but, in any case, the dependency is higher. In the past four years, the KRC Genk has sold $ 88 million in players to the Premier League – more than the entire league earned in revenue from television broadcasts in 2017. Last summer, Club Bruges – the team that he was crowned champion in March when the Belgian season was canceled – he made $ 61 million from the sale of three footballers to English teams.

“These are two business models in international football,” said Vincent Mannaert, the executive director of Club Bruges. “One, in the big leagues at the top of the pyramid, the most important revenue stream is broadcast rights. In the medium and small leagues, there is another model that is mainly related to being important providers of player transfers to the big leagues. ”

According to Mannaert, the football transfer market works as “a solidarity mechanism”, in which the money generated by the most popular competitions – and in particular the overwhelming wealth available from English clubs – is transferred to the rest of the game.

“We are all part of a chain,” said Mannaert. “We make money from the big leagues and the teams in the smaller leagues make money from us.” When the money stops flowing, when the chain breaks, the effect ripples from England to Belgium and then to every corner of the world.

“People say the transfers stop, that the amounts of money are obscene, but it is a very important source of income for the smaller teams,” said Mannaert. “It is the only way through which medium clubs can earn more money to invest in their academies, in players. It is a form of solidarity ”.

However, for now, the transfer market has been frozen. Apart from Germany – a country that, despite its desire, still does not know for sure when it will resume activities – the main leagues continue to ignore when they could play again. Until they know it – and even when they know it, it depends on the date – teams around the world need to be aware of the possibility that the money above will dry up.

Mannaert is confident that the Bruges could hold out due to last year’s lucrative summer. Gent, too, insists that it should not be considered a place to pick up leftovers. For David, the market has not yet completely collapsed: although, under normal circumstances, Louwagie would have expected between ten and fifteen clubs to compete for his signature, he now expects three or four. The club hopes to have it one more year.