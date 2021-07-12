The rivals of Leo Messi for the Balloon of Gold

07/12/2021

On at 11:08 CEST

The Eurocup and the America Cup have clarified the fight for the Golden Ball. If at the end of the 2020/21 season there were no clear favorites to win the most prestigious individual award in the world of football, the two summer competitions have dispelled some doubts and caused changes in the list of applicants. Leo Messi, who had a very good season with Barça but could only ‘conquer’ the Copa del Rey, has taken advantage of the continental tournament, in which he has performed spectacularly and has received almost all the particular distinctions, to win whole and become strong in the contest. In fact, the Argentine currently has the strongest candidacy.

If nothing changes between now and the end of the year, the ’10’ is on its way to achieving for the seventh time in his career the award for the best player in the world. By individual and collective merits, he is the best positioned. There are other footballers who have options, obviously, but right now it is difficult to find someone who combines, like Leo, a absolute influence on the game of his team and his selection, a lot effectiveness in front of goal Y collective successes in the form of trophies. These are the candidates for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Leo Messi – 34 years

In the 2020/21 season he has scored 44 goals and has distributed 19 assists, he has lifted the Copa del Rey with Barça and his first Copa América with Argentina. Although his team has not won it, Messi has been the top scorer in the Santander League. The only weak point of his candidacy is the early elimination of the Champions League, in the eighth final, although it is evident that the Argentine paid dearly for leading a culé project in its tender initial stages of reconstruction. He has been in the elite for many years, and yet he is still capable of surprise with something new in each of the games you play.

Neymar Jr – 29 years

Although he has not been able to win Ligue 1 for the first time since he landed in the Parc des Princes, that the dream of the Champions League of the Parisian club was again frustrated, this time in the semifinals and by Manchester City, and that Brazil succumbed in the Copa América final against Argentina, it cannot be ignored that Neymar is one of the most differential and special players in the world. In his full football and even personal maturity, he has registered good numbers (24 goals and 18 assists) and has won the French Cup. Like his friend Leo, he is a true leader, does not shy away from his responsibilities and, for the most part, lives up to high expectations.

Kylian Mbappé – 22 years

It has not been the best season for the jewel of PSG. Rumors about his future have monopolized the media attention towards a footballer who recalled that he is only 22 years old and, despite the fact that an incredible future is predicted for him, he still has a lot of room for improvement. The poor role of France in the European Championship, in which it failed to assert the role of favorite, will take its toll in the fight for the Ballon d’Or. Between his team and his national team, this season has scored 44 goals and provided 14 assists in official meetings, quite good figures.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 22 years

It is one of the names of the summer. The true hero of the Italian champions of the Eurocup, with two masterful performances in the transcendental penalty shootouts against Spain (semifinals) e England (final), has been the most outstanding player in the continental tournament and has shown that he is no longer a promise to become a reality. After ending the contract with Milan, with whom he has completed a good last year, Donnarumma will sign for PSG in the next few hours or days. The French club, without a doubt, will incorporate a goalkeeper who can mark an era. For lack of qualities it will not be.

Robert Lewandowski – 32 years

How different the Champions League quarter-finals between Bayern and PSG would have been if Lewandowski hadn’t missed them through injury. The Polish striker could not help the German team win their second consecutive ‘orejona’Although his 48 goals and 9 assists allowed the Munich team to lift their ninth consecutive Bundesliga in addition to the European and German Super Cups. The winner of the last Golden Boot, whose selection has had a discreet participation in the ‘Euro’, is another of the candidates to take into account, although the fact that in the big tournaments he has stayed far from the title detracts from his arguments .

Harry Kane – 27 years

He is one of the best center forwards in the world. This summer, in addition, the exclusive scorer tag has been expelled. It is a devourer of the area, indeed, but it does many more things well to benefit the collective. Undisputed in the English team, finalist of the Eurocup, he has celebrated 37 goals and has delivered 19 assists in a very difficult course for Tottenham, who finished in seventh position in the Premier League. He wants to change of scene and take a step forward in his career that allows him to fight to win titles. At the moment, he has lost the two most important finals he has played: in 2019 he was on the verge of proclaiming himself champion of the Champions League.

Karim Benzema – 33 years

The Madrid star of the 2020/21 campaign has also been left blank. Benzema has been the leader of a merengue team that has not won anything but has gone far in the League and the Champions League. On his return to Clairefontaine, he has also had a direct impact: he has scored four goals in the ‘Euro’. With his team the numbers have also been very good (30 goals and nine assists), especially for a striker who has followed the exact opposite path of Kane. He started out standing out for everything he brought to the team and in recent months he has greatly improved his effectiveness in front of goal. Without their version unleashed, Zidane’s men would have had it very difficult to be competitive at the highest level.

Jorginho – 29 years

He is the only player on the list who has won the Champions and the Eurocup. And taking into account the value of both competitions, this is already valid to consider Jorginho among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or. A fundamental piece in both Chelsea and Italy, the midfielder has earned a place among the best. It should be remembered that in individual awards, however, profiles like yours tend to go somewhat unnoticed. In some cases, very unfairly. If not, tell Sergio Busquets.

N’Golo Kanté – 30 years

In a similar situation is the French midfielder. It was ‘vital’ for Chelsea that they were proclaimed European champions against all odds. It was difficult for him to pick up the rhythm of the competition at the beginning of the course, but Thomas Tuchel’s scheme ‘exploited’ the virtues of a charismatic footballer, who does not negotiate delivery and is extremely supportive in the effort. The elimination of France in the quarterfinals of the European Championship, like all his compatriots mentioned above, it subtracts options in the individual decorations.

Erling Braut Haaland – 20 years

It is important not to normalize what Haaland is accomplishing. 41 goals and 12 assists for a forward who has just started his journey in the elite is a spectacular balance. Without him, Borussia Dortmund would have been a long way from qualifying for the Champions League. It was a pity that we could not see him in the final phase of the European Championship. It is still too early to think of him as a real contender for the Ballon d’Or, and more considering that he has only won the German Cup, but it is essential to consider him among the finalists. He’s only 20 years old, but he’s still on burn stages and ‘run over’ all possible precocity records in the realizing aspect.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 36 years

From one extreme to the other. It seems that for the Portuguese time does not pass. He has been the top scorer of the European Championship with five goals despite the fact that Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16. Juventus has not found a project as winning and competitive as expected (this season it has only lifted the Italian Cup and Super Cup), but its figures are, for yet another year, incontestable: in Turin he has celebrated 36 goals this year. On the other hand, it is undeniable that their influence on the game is increasingly low and that the data in front of goal ‘make up’ certainly lower performance which allowed Leo Messi to win some Ballons d’Or.

Kevin de Bruyne – 30 years

Manchester City stayed one step away from completing an almost perfect season. The defeat in the Champions League final against Chelsea spoiled a campaign that would have gone down in the history of English football at the record level. De Bruyne has been the leader of a ‘citizen’ team that has had to settle for the Premier League and the League Cup. At the command of Pep Guardiola, The Belgian has shown his best version and has established himself among the best footballers in the world. The injuries as a result of the harshness with which some rivals have treated him have marked his last weeks of competition. Also in the European, where he was not in the best physical condition to propel Belgium towards the title.