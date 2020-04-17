The rivalry that Hulk Hogan did not have in WWE. Hulk Hogan should have faced this fighter after the 1993 SummerSlam.

Hulk hogan He is one of the great legends of the world of world wrestling, but also those who have worked with him, say that he is one of the most selfish people in the world of wrestling.

The Hulk Hogan returned to WWF in January 1993 at the time after being removed from the screens due to a pending WWF trial of sterio trafficking where, best for his image, the company’s biggest star was not involved.

In that year, Hogan returned to have a rivalry against Money Inc., who at that time were champions of couples, with his friend Brutus Beefcake, which would take them to a combat in Wrestlemania IX. But the thing did not end here since in addition to that combat, Hulk Hogan would appear at the end of the show to challenge Yokozuna, who had just won the heavyweight title against Bret Hart in the main event of the night, and defeat the Japanese giant to become the new heavyweight champion.

After this Vince McMahon had thought change the title at that year’s SummerSlam and have Bret Hart win the title thus forging a generation change. But Hogan tugged on his creative control and said he wouldn’t lose to someone who didn’t seem his size like Hart.

The solution Vince and Hogan found was that Hogan to lose title to Yokozuna in King of the Ring And so it was done, shortly after this, Hogan would end his contract with the company and leave it, only participating in some recordings for television, where he was in a non-televised combat, and a tour of Europe to which he had committed.

What would have happened if the Hulk Hogan had accepted Vince McMahon’s proposal?

Hulk Hogan would have lost the title and would have had a rivalry against another giant of the company, The Giant Gonzalez. This was already glimpsed in the television recordings in which Hogan participated when after a fight against Money Inc. Gonzalez appeared and both exchanged challenging looks. This, as we have already mentioned, never came out on television because that match was a dark match for the public present on the recordings.

Vince already had this idea from Wrestlemania IX and that’s why he made The Giant Gonzalez look good even if he lost with The Undertaker, but in the end this rivalry could not be carried out. The career for The Giant Gonzalez would not last long either, because due to his physical problems he would be fired from WWF in October 1993 after ending his rivalry with The Undertaker at SummerSlam that same year. The Giant Gonzalez tried to continue fighting at NJPW in Japan but his health problems made him retire permanently in 1995.

Would you have liked to see Hulk Hogan vs The Giant Gonzalez in WWF?

