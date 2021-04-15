the rival of Land Rover and Jeep that you did not know

The past times of Alfa Romeo have always been remembered for the magnificent sports cars they have made throughout their history. That makes other models like the Alfa Romeo Matta AR51. It was an off-road vehicle that was the Italian brand’s response to the Land Rovers and Jeep of the time. He sought to win the favor of the Italian Ministry of Defense and become the official military vehicle of the country, something that he more than achieved by demonstrating his character and capabilities.

The main architect of this vehicle was Giuseppe Busso, Alfa Romeo’s chief designer at the time, who wanted to make a prototype based on Land Rover and adding parts from his own invoice. The name has a curious history, as “matta” means crazy in Italian and AR51 means “Autovettura da Ricognizione” or reconnaissance car. It is currently highly valued, since barely 2,000 units were built for military and police use, plus another 150 units of the Matta AR52 for civilian use (the number corresponds to the year of manufacture).

Although this Alfa Romeo Matta AR51 stood out in many ways, the truth is that it also had gaps. It was done in such a hurry for submission to the Italian government competition that little thought was given to the production costs. The result is that it cost three times as much as the Fiat Campagnola against which it competed, so the initial contract was terminated and they changed suppliers as of 1954. That caused it to end up disappearing, but left milestones such as the victory in its category at the Mille Miglia from 1952.

This Alfa Romeo Matta AR51 had a newly developed chassis with a front suspension with torsion bars and a double wishbone rear axle. The body is made of steel as in other SUVs of the time and takes a somewhat more refined design than that of its rivals. Although what really made this specimen stand out is the 1.9-liter four-cylinder mechanical, that developed 65 CV and had DOHC technology of double camshaft.

The Alfa Romeo Matta AR51 featured a four-speed manual gearbox and Four-wheel drive with rear differential lock and reducer. The unit shown in the images is for sale at Collecting Cars and is in a very good state of preservation. Has been fully restored both inside and out, including its mechanics. In fact, it passed the German ITV and is valid until May 2022.

