The Ritz Hotel in Madrid reopens its doors this Thursday, after more than three years closed for renovations

The Ritz Hotel in Madrid will reopen its doors as Mandarin Oriental Ritz this Thursday, April 15, after being closed since the end of February 2018 to carry out the most important renovation in its 110-year history.

The hotel, which belongs to the Chinese hotel group Mandarin Oriental, will have 153 rooms, including 53 suites. Among the latter are several unique suites, with exclusive design elements inspired by the hotel’s historical connections to the Spanish city, art and culture.

As for the restoration, it has been coordinated by chef Quique Dacosta. The hotel will have five restaurants and bars. It will also highlight a new space dedicated to exercise and well-being that will include a heated indoor pool, a relaxation pool, sensation showers, a steam room and a gym.

Before the pandemic, the intention of the Mandarin Oriental group was to have reopened this emblematic establishment in the center of Madrid during the summer 2020.

The hotel, which was designed and built under the supervision of the hotelier César Ritz, first opened its doors in 1910. The reform It has been directed by architect Rafael de La-Hoz, while French designers Patrick Gilles and Dorothée Boissier have supervised the interiors.

The traditional ribbon cutting Mandarin Oriental Ritz will star James Riley, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group CEO, and Greg Liddell, hotel manager.

After the official act, the representative of the retired hotel workers, as well as the active worker who entered the Ritz the longest (1971) they will open the doors together with the director himself.