He returned home trembling with fear. That day he was hired to move the body of a man who had allegedly died in an accident, but upon arriving at the hospital, he was informed that the cause of death had actually been a heart attack, and then he saw that the doctors in charge of delivering the body were wrapped from head to toe in plastic suits. He returned to disinfect himself with chlorine and put on his protective gear, one of those white suits that have become popular since the Covid-19 pandemic began to do its thing in Nicaragua.

“They said it was an accident and being there in the hospital, they told me it was a heart attack. I went to the doorman, to the doctor and they didn’t give me any information. So I defined that he (the deceased) was infected, because the doctors were in their suits, “recalls the young man. He works at a funeral home in Managua and has asked that his name be omitted, by which we will call him Alfredo.

Because they are the cheapest, these airtight white suits are the most commonly used by funeral workers when they have to transport patients who die of Covid-19 or “atypical pneumonia” to the cemetery, which for them has been the same. Or, when they transport bodies that are delivered in sealed boxes or by medical personnel clad in plastic.

They also wear a mask, gloves, and a “face cap.” In funeral homes, they require the relatives of the deceased to be honest and report the true cause of death, in order to take all necessary measures. Personnel are especially at risk from the coronavirus and a small mistake can lead to contagion.

Every time Alfredo completes a transfer, he stays in isolation for three or four hours, in order to disinfect himself properly. For this he prepared a room away from his house, where several elderly people, including his ninety-year-old grandmother, live.

«I disinfect myself completely. When I have worn the suit, I put my feet in a black bag and I take it off very carefully, then I tie the bag and it burns. It is not used again, ”he says. She then bathes in warm water, disinfects herself with chlorine, and drinks hot beverages, even though doctors have warned that no infusion helps prevent Covid-19.

Coffin production has increased exponentially in Nicaragua, as have the Covid-19 cases. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

Another precaution taken by funeral homes is not to use funeral carriages to move coffins and instead use vans with open tubs. This is so for two main reasons: it is more difficult to disinfect floats and in trucks the drivers are less exposed, since the cabin is separated from the tub.

Then the truck goes through a disinfection process. They wash it with water, detergent and chlorine from the tub to the tires. “They take four gallons of water with enough chlorine and the truck is watered. Subsequently, water, detergent is taken and the tub is washed with plenty of water », details Alfredo.

When a client comes to the funeral home and reports that they only want to buy the box, without asking about the wake service, it is also assumed that someone died of the coronavirus. More and more customers are requesting only the coffin.

Before the pandemic, says Alfredo, the funeral home where he works did not sell a single box for two months. But the Covid-19 came to change that. In the second week of May, they were already working on an order for sixty common coffins and fifteen more, without a window, because anyway they are delivered sealed in hospitals.

Coffins ready at a funeral home in Managua. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

Near the hospital

At funeral homes located near hospitals they have also taken extreme precautions. There are even more frequent visits by people who come looking for a box and transfer to the cemetery. Almost all the coffins go to the Miracle of God and the Caminos del Cielo, the new Managua cemetery, inaugurated on February 24 of this year.

The bodies leave the hospitals wrapped in sheets or plastic bags and are thus deposited in the box, says the manager of a funeral home near the German Nicaraguan hospital. “They put bolts in the corner of the coffin to seal it,” he says.

She feels that her profession involves great risk and, on occasions, she has even cried imagining that she was infected with Covid-19.

