First and second divisions of German football restart activities with matches without an audience. The return of the games is controversial and could be a goal against. In the last few weeks the special position that football occupies in Germany has become clear: while the population must wear protective masks in public and maintain a minimum distance between two people, the players have been released of such measures – at least on the field.

Many experts agree that it is questionable to re-hold major events, both for the health risks involved and for the example this sets for the population. Even if no spectator can enter the arenas, up to 300 people will be present at each game: reporters, videographers, doctors and physiotherapists – in addition, of course, to the players themselves.

Former striker Heiko Herrlich, now coach of FC Augsburg, a first division team, is part of a risk group at covid-19 for having developed a brain tumor 20 years ago. Herrlich made his own decision: as he told the Saarbrücker Zeitung newspaper, he decided to expose himself to a greater risk of infection because he was anxious to get back to his task.

But Herrlich’s case shows how risky the return is. During the mandatory quarantine of his team in a hotel, a prerequisite for the games to be able to return, Herrlich decided to go to the supermarket, thus violating the rules determined by the German Football League (DFL). The 48-year-old said he had left the hotel to buy toothpaste and skin cream. He ended up banned from the bench in his team’s game against Wolfsburg.

Athletes and coaches may even be eager to restart games, but that is not what is behind the return of the Bundesliga amid the pandemic. The media partners certainly put pressure, as football is an essential component of their business, says economist Henning Vöpel.

“The sponsors of the clubs and also of the media partners have already paid, but have not yet received anything in return and that is why they are canceling their sponsorship. In the end, football is a cycle of interdependent commitments and payments”, he analyzes.

Football magazine Kicker estimated that the 18 clubs in the second division will lose more than 22 million euros and the clubs in the first division will have to suffer losses of almost 67 million euros because of the empty stands.

The actual losses, however, are not expected to be that high. On the one hand, because many fans are likely to give up asking for the complicated proportional refund of the money invested in purchasing advance tickets for the entire season. On the other hand, clubs will be able to claim back the tax paid for tickets that are returned.

In addition, playing without an audience is better than not playing financially as well. But that only applies to the two main divisions, where broadcasting rights, paid for by television, account for the largest share of revenue. From the third division downwards, the opposite is true: the box office box office is much more important than television rights.

According to press reports, some German clubs are already on the verge of bankruptcy. Vöpel considers it worrying that companies with millionaire revenues do not even have enough reserves for two to three months. “This shows that the sector works with tight budgets”, he says.

“So far, most clubs have invested in new players instead of accumulating reserves and have gone to the limit and beyond,” says Vöpel. For the specialist, the coronavirus crisis offers the opportunity to make German football more financially stable. “This is mainly a task for the DFL, which does accounting and licensing,” he says.

Games closed to the public are not exactly good publicity for a popular sport like football, as the game at Mönchengladbach showed on March 11. “The quality of the experience, for everyone involved, but especially for the public, is greatly reduced,” says Vöpel.

In the medium term, games without an audience can even harm football. There can be negative effects on the image of the sport if cases of infection occur and if it leads to the cancellation of matches or if results are contested by clubs because of infections.

Coach Herrlich also sees danger in games without an audience. “It would be a goal against if the audience plummets if the games lose their attractiveness without an audience”, he warns.

