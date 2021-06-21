The risks of injuring women in the new public spaces

Shutterstock / Burdun Iliya ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8V.PPrz9BghzDF2bERRMGA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YsyG_coZCIcawxuROZKYwQ–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/6c471bc26f77e5605f8e90c62daac0f9″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8V.PPrz9BghzDF2bERRMGA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YsyG_coZCIcawxuROZKYwQ–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/6c471bc26f77e5605f8e90c62daac0f9″/>

Despite the progress made in the fight to achieve equality between the sexes, the truth is that today the concept of what is public and what is private, when it comes to a woman, has different connotations and exemplifies the existing inequalities in general.

Also with regard to access to public spaces, when considering women, and even society, that it is not a space that belongs to them, but rather a place of transit in which they are not exempt from dangers. This differs from the case of men in that they have conceived the street since ancient times as the space where they develop, socialize and coexist with other individuals.

In Ancient Rome, women, despite having an important role in society due to the functions they performed, were considered inferior according to the laws, and their activity was reduced to the strictly domestic sphere, since they had been expressly excluded from life. civil and public, the latter understood as political and representative.

It is not that they could not go out into the streets, but that the activities they carried out in those spaces were necessarily linked to the functions they were assigned as mothers of families. In this context, they could be victims of abuse, assault or harassment, which was accentuated when the woman abandoned, even circumstantially, the role that had been imposed on them socially.

Thus, any conduct that was far from the traditional implied not only a direct attack on good customs and family honor, but also on the dignity and decency of the ideal of Roman women.

Justified illicit aggressions

That legitimized or justified the illicit aggressions against them, as happens with injuries. In other words, if the woman did not behave appropriately and was a victim of the crime of insults, the aggressor was not tried, considering that said attacks were in some way justified.

The Roman legislator, more concerned with preserving family honor than with protecting and protecting women from abuse, issued regulations aimed at repressing this type of conduct through special edicts such as adtemptata puditicia.

This norm considered as constituting a crime the abducere committee – to separate the companions by means of the use of force, coercion, intimidation or deception -, the appelare – to be indecent by pronouncing “soft words”, that although They did not pursue the offense of the addressee, they were reprehensible insofar as they went beyond the limits of good customs – and the adsectarian – secretly following the victim in order to generate insecurity or intimidation, with the punishment for the offender being a prior financial sanction assessment of the seriousness by the judge according to good customs.

Digital violence and public derision

At present, as a new form of violence we speak of digital violence to refer to all those behaviors that are exercised through the use of technologies, considered as new public space, and that in most cases seek exposure, humiliation or public derision, given the limited limits imposed.

Precisely this is what allows aggressors to act comfortably and, at times, with impunity that they would not find in other areas, lacking effective control mechanisms to neutralize the attacks and stop the spread of the effects.

As we know, in this area, news spreads in a matter of seconds through the networks and the damage caused is practically irreparable due to the difficulties in erasing the trail generated by these publications. The use of the dark web or the creation of false profiles that favor anonymity are some of the great dangers.

Express violence with emojis

The irruption of new technologies has caused changes in the ways of communicating and expressing not only insults, but also feelings, and even reporting abuse. Thus, NGOs such as Bris, based in Stockholm, have created icons for teenagers in which they try to express violence through emojis.

Likewise, in terms of violence, and specifically within the crime of insults, the intentionality expressed, sometimes by icons in the heat of a fight, or by WhatsApp itself, is beginning to be valued. This happened in the Court of Violence against Women No. 1 of Granada, which considered that the expression “go to hell” was a slight humiliation.

It is obvious that the violence that occurs through social networks against women supposes new forms of offense that must have a quick and forceful response from the public powers.

What does the Penal Code say?

The Spanish Penal Code recognizes the crime of insults, with or without publicity, demanding for its punishment, as in Roman Law, that these be considered serious in the public concept, without prejudice to the fact that the minor ones are sanctioned when the victim it would have been linked to the aggressor by an analogous affective relationship.

It also recognizes the crime of cyberbullying, punishable even by imprisonment, regardless of the protection granted by other jurisdictional orders.

Undoubtedly, violence against women is a constant that shows a historical survival of subordination of the different forms of violence and the influence of the past in the present, being one of the preferred objectives to be eradicated from the 2030 Agenda.

