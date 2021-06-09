The riskiest game of their lives. New trailer for ‘Space Jam: New Legends’

Warner Bros. presents a new trailer for ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘, the spiritual sequel to that’ Space Jam ‘that Michael Jordan starred in 25 years ago.

Now it is LeBron James who, together with the Looney Tunes, leads this new production that mixes real image and animation, this time by computer in 3D that will be released in theaters around the world in mid-July.

The NBA world champion champion embarks on a pica adventure with the Looney Tunes in this frenzied combination of two worlds that tells us how far some parents can go to connect with their children. LeBron and his son Dom are trapped in the digital space of an all-powerful and evil force called AI. In order to return home, LeBron will have to with the help of Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of very undisciplined Looney Tunes.

Together they will have to defeat the digitized AI champions and they will have to do it on the basketball court. This is a spectacular list of basketball stars the likes of which has never been seen. They are the Tunes against the Goons facing the most important challenge of their lives to serve to transform LeBron’s bond with his son and shed light on the power of being oneself.

Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Khris Davis, Zendaya and newcomer Cedric Joe accompany James in this film directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a script written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler , Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard.

The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, Duncan Henderson and LeBron James himself, with Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman serving as producers. executives.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents’Space Jam: New Legends‘, a Proximity and SpringHill Entertainment production. The film will be released in theaters throughout Spain on July 16, 2021, the same day as in the United States.

