Photograph taken on January 17 in which Mauricio Claver-Carone, United States candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank, was registered during an interview with Efe, in Lima (Peru). . / Paolo Aguilar / Archive

Washington / Los Angeles, Jun 20 . .- Since the founding of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in 1959, the United States had never before nominated a US candidate to assume the presidency of this institution focused on the progress of Latin America and the Caribbean.

And the first discrepancies have already emerged within the regional development bank itself, where critical voices have appeared with the nomination of that position by Mauricio Claver-Carone, adviser to the Americas for US President Donald Trump.

One of them has been a high official of the entity, who preferred to remain anonymous by assuring Efe that the appointment of the lawyer born in Miami (Florida, USA) « threatens to break the cohesion that is traditionally breathed at the IDB. »

IMPACT ON THE CREDIBILITY OF THE INSTITUTION

“An American ruling the bank can convey to the citizens of the region that we are going back to stages of American imperialism, a feeling that obviously does not please us. It seems like a control strategy, rather than involving Trump, « reflects this diplomat by phone.

He and several of his colleagues at the IDB based in Washington received the news with « dismay », mainly due to the « strong positions » of Claver-Carone, far from the usual diplomacy exercised by the multilateral institution in the region.

That view coincides with Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, one of the most prestigious policy analysis centers in the American capital.

« This decision reflects the two options of this Government vis-à-vis the multilateral institutions: total control or withdrawal. Trump is not willing to give up anything, which is the essence of multilateralism, which has been successful in advancing US interests for decades, « Shifter said in statements to Efe.

TRUMP CONTRADICE TO EISENHOWER

With the appointment of Claver-Carone, Trump has broken an unwritten IDB rule that one of his predecessors, former President Dwight Eisenhower (1953-1961), defended in a speech at the United Nations in 1958.

« For this institution to be successful, the function of leading it must belong to Latin American countries, » he said then solemnly.

That appointment was recalled this week by a group of former Latin American presidents who expressed their opposition to the nomination through a letter. They are Fernando Henrique Cardoso, from Brazil; Ricardo Lagos, from Chile; Julio María Sanguinetti, from Uruguay; Juan Manuel Santos, from Colombia; and Ernesto Zedillo, from Mexico.

In that letter, to which Efe had access, the ex-presidents assured that appointing an American as president of the IDB would imply « a rupture of the unwritten norm, but respected from its origin, for which the IDB, for reasons, among others , of financial efficiency, would have its headquarters in Washington, but in return it would always be led by a Latin American. »

ELECTORAL MANEUVER THAT WILL AFFECT LATIN AMERICA

For Erick Langer, professor of history at the School of International Relations at Georgetown University in Washington, Trump’s decision is framed within an electoral context, before the 2020 presidential elections.

« This is a maneuver within the US in electoral terms: Trump is thinking exclusively of his reelection and to improve his chances he has chosen Claver-Carone to win support in a group that has a lot of influence on the country’s foreign policy, » he comments in statements to Efe, alluding to Cuban-Americans.

In his analysis, Langer, an expert in Latin America, believes that this movement will look like the IDB « becomes one more instrument of American imperialism, » an opinion that is beginning to gain support within the bank itself.

Furthermore, according to Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue, Claver-Carone has a « very narrow and ideological » vision that Latin American governments in general do not share, despite being « clearly against the dictatorships of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. »

« It is difficult to remember another time when the gap between the concerns and priorities of Latin America and the current Administration in Washington has been so great, » he says.

SUPPORT FROM GOVERNMENTS, ALMOST GUARANTEED

Despite the controversy generated within the IDB itself and in Washington circles, Claver-Carone has defended his candidacy and has assured that he has the necessary support to proclaim himself president of the multilateral.

Trump’s adviser said in an interview with Efe this week that he has won the support of fifteen countries in the region, which in principle will allow him to win the September elections, because Washington controls 30% of the voting power in the IDB.

« The United States is also part of this region, » Claver-Carone, 44, answered the question about his break from the tradition of Latin American leadership at the IDB.

The Cuban lawyer made it clear that he will carry with him to the IDB the same principles that he has defended in the White House, assuring that his hard line regarding Cuba and Venezuela « is not a matter of ideology, it is a matter of democratic principles. »

He also defended his candidacy as an « exceptional » response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, which in his opinion required the selection of a « well-known » figure to « mobilize capital », and stressed that he only plans to fulfill a single five-year mandate in the IDB.

Beyond support at the political level, what worries Langer the most is that Claver-Carone is not capable of creating consensus within the IDB for his “controversial” positions and that he begins a “very liberal” chapter in the history of the organization. , forgetting about social issues and focusing on the purely economic development of the region.

Alex Segura Lozano and Lucía Leal

