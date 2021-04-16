The risk of suffering from cerebral thrombi is 10 times higher when suffering from covid than when being vaccinated

In the population as a whole, there are between 5 and 15 annual cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombi per million inhabitants

169 cases of 34 million vaccinated in three months with AstraZeneca have been detected

With the Janssen vaccine, there have been 6 cases out of 7 million vaccinated

These thrombi are very infrequent, between 5 and 15 cases per million per year. But covid multiplied the risk of suffering them by 100 in comparison with the incidence registered in the population as a whole during the period of time covered by the study.

The risk was higher in people with history of cardiovascular disease and, especially, occlusion of cerebral and precerebral arteries or intracranial hemorrhage. Since the beginning of the pandemic, thrombosis events in general have been documented among the aftermath of coronavirus infection.

What is the probability of suffering a cerebral thrombus?

Cerebral venous sinus thrombi are being investigated for their link to vaccines because the number of registered cases, although extremely low, is above what could be expected. 169 cases out of 34 million vaccinated in three months with AstraZeneca and 6 cases out of 7 million vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (Janssen, in Europe). This is how the data and risk are broken down, according to the British study:

Cases per million:

Covid: 39 cases per million. Researchers at the University of Oxford have collected data from 500,000 covid patients. 39 out of a million patients suffered from these brain thrombi.

RNA vaccine: 4 cases per million. In 480,000 people who received the messenger RNA vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, the probability is 4 per million.

AstraZeneca vaccine: 5 cases per million. According to EMA data, until the end of March 169 thrombi of this type had been detected out of 34 million vaccinated.

Covid risk and vaccine risk:

Risk 10 times higher. A covid patient has a 10 times higher risk of suffering from these thrombi than one who has received an RNA vaccine.

8 times higher risk. A covid patient is 8 times more likely to suffer from these brain thrombi than a person vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca.

Higher risk in those under 30 years of age

About 30% of these cases occur among people under 30 years of age. The UK has stopped vaccinating minors with AstraZeneca. On Spain, is administered to the group between 60 and 69 years old. Health has not yet decided whether to give the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to those who received the first.

More benefit than risk with vaccines

“We have reached two important conclusions,” he says. Paul harrison, Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Translational Neurobiology Group at the University of Oxford. “The first is that covid-19 clearly increases the risk of cerebral sinus thrombosis. Second, the risk with COVID-19 is higher than with current vaccines, even in those under 30 years of age, and this is something that must be taken into account when considering the balance between the risks and benefits of vaccines. ”

Maxime Taquet, also from the Oxford Translational Neurobiology Group asks that the data be interpreted with caution because they come from different sources. In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they come from the European Medicines Agency, while the rest of the data has been taken from the TriNetX global network of medical records.

Furthermore, not all cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis may have been recorded as such. “However, it is clear that COVID-19 is linked to brain thromboses and clots in the portal vein of the liver,” says Taquet. A factor pending investigation is whether it is the mechanism that produces cerebral thrombosis with covid it is the same that triggers them with vaccines.