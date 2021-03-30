The risk of death of older adults who do not get vaccinated | Video

It is essential that people receive the vaccine against covid-19, says Dr. Carlos del Río, an epidemiologist at Emory University. According to the statistics Del Río cites, those adults over 65 who are not vaccinated have a 1 in 88 chance of dying from the disease, while those who receive full protection from the vaccine face a risk of 1 in 3,000 . The population segment in the US that has a low vaccination rate is Hispanics, despite the fact that the authorities do not ask to know the immigration status of the person who is vaccinated. Guillermo Arduino also asked Dr. Carlos del Río about the long-term effects and effectiveness of the vaccines, taking into account that many of the clinical trials were conducted at different times and in different countries. #EncuentroDigitalCNN