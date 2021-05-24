The risk of dating herd immunity: 70% vaccinated may not be enough

Scientists ask for caution in the face of government announcements on when and how we will achieve group immunity

They warn that there are many factors at play, in addition to vaccines: the path to the 70% threshold is fraught with uncertainties

Herd immunity is a variable and “elusive” concept, Anthony Fauci insists over and over again.

Since then, each day that passes is one day less for August 18, date when we should achieve that self-imposed goal. Not only Sánchez is counting down, some autonomies follow his example. The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, now announces that there will be reached before, at the beginning of July. And outside of Spain, BidenFor example, it has also set a date for the US group immunity: July 4.

As if it were a competition, politicians forget that reaching the goal on schedule is not just up to them. What’s more, only one of the variables in play depends on them to achieve it: vaccines. It is the most important, but there are many others: that new variants of the virus appear, that some of them are capable of bypassing the vaccines, that the virus spreads faster than expected among the unvaccinated population, that the rejection of vaccines increases … Factors that have to do with how the virus behaves and how people behave. Governments control neither.

The ad has its risks, therefore, and the play may turn against them, in fact, if the announced date arrives and we have not reached that immunity threshold. Is it feasible to do it? What does it depend on?

The herd acts as a defensive wall

In the collective imagination, achieving herd immunity identifies with the return of normality, life without masks, kisses and hugs, to be able to eat in a crowded restaurant or to go back to a concert. But in science, the concept refers to percentage of population to be immunized (either from the vaccine or from having passed the infection) to keep the virus under control, and even manage to eradicate it.

Scientists raise it more like a cumulative process than a goal. The idea is that the proximity of immune individuals protects those who are not yet, explains Paul Fine, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, in the journal PNAS. And so, with enough immune people in the population, the “herd” becomes a defensive wall that stops the virus from spreading further.

Once that certain threshold is reached, in theory transmission of the virus slows down rapidly until it finally disappears. In theory. Because then, reality takes care of qualifying all this. The path to that threshold is fraught with uncertainties.

A variable and elusive concept

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were some scientific consensus in placing herd immunity around 60% -70% of the vaccinated population. This starts from mathematical calculations that are carried out based on the R0 or “basic reproduction number”, which indicates the rate of transmission of the virus. In SARS-CoV-2 it has been estimated that it is 3: on average, each infected person can infect three others. It is higher than influenza (1.3) but much lower than measles (between 12 and 18).

The herd immunity threshold that was calculated for covid-19 it was, specifically, 0.67. Namely, 67% of the population. But in the real world, this is not so straightforward. Over the months and the appearance of new variants of the virus, this threshold has been changing, especially in countries where there is more rejection of vaccines.

In the US, in December, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an advisor to President Biden, Anthoy Fauci, warned: “We need to have some humility.” And he explained that when talking about percentages it is about estimates, not a fixed and immovable number. “We don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range would be between 70% and 90% ”, he came to warn, placing the US group immunity. closer to 90% than 70%.

During the last months, he has not stopped insisting that it is an “elusive” concept. “We shouldn’t get so obsessed with this figure, we should be concerned about vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible. Need stop waiting for this mystical and elusive number to arrive ”. And Fauci is not the only one asking for caution in this regard.

Scientists ask for caution

Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, warns in the Financial Times that there are “a lot of misunderstandings about what herd immunity means. Reduced transmission through vaccination is confused with true herd immunity“And it warns that” the improper use of the term ‘herd immunity’ can be harmful. ” Why?

“Because some people may mistakenly think that they do not need to be vaccinated, who are protected by all the people around them and that they have already been vaccinated. And because herd immunity is being used as an argument to relax social distancing restrictions too quickly, “he explains,

When calculating herd immunity, in addition, it is assumed that being vaccinated provides perfect and complete protection, that is, zero chances of becoming infected and transmitting the viruswarns Harvard School of Public Health epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch. But one of the biggest unknowns about this coronavirus continues to be its immunity, the one that contributes the infection and the one that contributes the vaccines. None of them complete. Although a recent study by the US CDC with thousands of vaccinated has shown that mRNA vaccines reduce infections by approximately 90%.

Variations change the rules

Peter Hale, director of the Foundation for Vaccine Research, says in the Financial Times that in the US, herd immunity would currently stand at 80% of the immunized population. US health agencies set it to 75%, but Hale thinks it may be closer to 80%. And he argues that the British variant (B117) is dominant in the US and is much more transmissible than the parent virus.

The Indian variant (B1617), which appears to be even more transmissible, is gaining strength in the UK and complicates calculations for that country about her herd immunity. Because in addition, they have a problem with the rejection of vaccines, which is not as much as in the US but it is also high. In the Bolton outbreak, for example, caused by this new variant, the vast majority of those infected were unvaccinated, having been able to do so.

Fighting vaccine rejection is another factor that works against herd immunity, quite unpredictable and difficult to control. A YouGov poll conducted in 14 countries between November and January found that 6 out of 10 people were willing to get vaccinated. That is, almost half were not.

End of the pandemic or end of the virus?

If this situation continues, no matter how much herd immunity is achieved in countries like Spain or the US, to give two examples, population movements as the situation normalizes they may trigger new covid outbreaks. “We will most likely see variants emerging and spreading throughout the world. “, warns Lauren Ancel Meyers of the University of Texas

Everyone warns that we will have to continue very aware of whether the virus continues to evolve, and whether immunity wears off over time. If, after some time, there are sufficient reinfections, the chain of transmission will resume and the herd immunity may eventually evaporate. The American epidemiologist Jennie Lavine is clear: “Our group has started calling it transient herd immunity.”