As they already have a lung disease, asthmatics feel especially threatened by the covid-19 pandemic. Recent news about cortisone contributes to insecurity. Experts clarify. Elderly and pre-existing medical conditions make up a special risk group in the context of the current covid-19 pandemic. And, as the aggressive Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus primarily attacks the lungs, numerous asthma patients fear an increased risk of contagion and a possibly serious disease course. To increase insecurity, news has spread that medications often used by asthmatics further increase the risk of contagion.

Asthma patients should continue using their medication, German doctors said

In the treatment of this respiratory disease, sprays or, in severe cases, cortisone tablets are used, which have an anti-inflammatory action, reducing bronchial asthmatic hypersensitivity. Therefore, the effect of cortisone is immunosuppressive, lowering the body’s own defenses.

German pulmonologists have issued a joint statement to combat this insecurity: properly medicated asthma patients would not be at increased risk of covid-19, as long as they continue taking their medication, rather than suspending it on their own without consulting the doctor . Even with a worsening, the dose of cortisone should be adjusted according to the instructions of the responsible pulmonologist.

This recommendation contrasts with critical assessments of therapy with inhaled corticosteroids. The chief virologist at Berlin’s Charité Hospital, Christian Drosten, for example, cautiously advised asthmatics to give their doctor the option of replacing cortisone-based treatment with a drug that interferes less with the immune system.

However, experts from the German Society of Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine (DGP) continue to advise on inhalation therapy, since a correlation has not been scientifically proven. They consider the sudden withdrawal of medication or a change in therapy to be significantly more dangerous than an unproven elevated risk of Sars-Cov-2.

Hygiene and distance measures are worth

DGP specialists see danger, first, for elderly people with severe asthma and patients who take cortisone pills regularly. On the other hand, asthmatics who until now only occasionally used cortisone sprays should start doing it regularly, so that the airways remain free and they are not subject to cough or dyspnoea. If the spray does not help, you should consult your doctor.

Basically, people with chronic illnesses have a harder time fighting viruses alone, since the immunity of the bronchial mucosa is reduced by the pre-existing condition. But, according to pulmonologist Rainald Fischer, the risk for asthmatics is not so great, since as a rule their mucous membranes only show an allergic inflammation, and they do not develop pneumonia.

The professor at the University of Munich, however, points out that wearing standard surgical masks, or FFP3 protection level (Filtering Face Pieces), with a filtering function, can be especially uncomfortable for lung patients, as they make breathing more difficult.

Already, that in addition to the new coronavirus Sars-cov-2, other viruses and bacteria can cause pleuropulmonary inflammations, several doctors advise asthmatics to get vaccinated against flu and pneumococci. In general, they and others with respiratory problems should pay special attention to hygiene measures and maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters in relation to other individuals.

