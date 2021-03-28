The risk for elephants in danger of extinction grows. This is what we know

At least two species of endangered elephants they face an accelerated risk of disappearing from nature.

It is about the african elephants that live in the jungle and the savannah, for whom the risk of becoming extinct as a species is increasing due to ivory poaching and habitat loss.

It may interest you: The race to save threatened species in times of Covid-19

Elephants in danger of extinction

This was shown this week by the Red List of endangered species based on new assessments made by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)reported the Reuters news agency.

“We must urgently end poaching and ensure that adequate and sufficient habitat is preserved for forest and savanna elephants,” said IUCN Director General Bruno Oberle.

The latest classification made by this international organization based in Switzerland showed that the savanna elephant was in “danger”, while the jungle elephant was “critically endangered”, a category before extinction.

In countries like Tanzania, the government and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) They use technology to protect elephant populations from ivory poaching.

Other species are also in danger: The platypus is on the brink of extinction due to climate change

In regions such as the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, efforts are being made to stabilize elephant populations. (Photo: Reuters)

The figures are staggering

According to the latest IUCN figures, there are about 415,000 elephants in the savanna and forested region of Africa together.

In the case of elephants that inhabit the African savannah, its population has decreased by at least 60% over the past 50 years, according to IUCN data.

While for the species of elephants that inhabit the forests, mainly located in Central Africa, the population drop measured is 86% in the last 31 years.

Elephants have hope zones

Despite the critical situation that places elephants in danger of extinction, at least in the African region, there are areas in the jungle and savannah where their populations are slowly recovering.

In Gabon and the Republic of the Congo, programs such as that of the Kavango-Zambezi Transboundary Conservation Area in which the elephant population count is stable.

(With information from Reuters)

The post The risk for endangered elephants grows. This is what we know appeared first on TecReview.