The rise of the Registration Tax, in the air

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – 10:18

Congress overturns the measure, but the Senate must ratify the new provision of the tax brackets approved by the Lower House Finance Committee.

The Registration Tax collects more than double that of a year ago

The partners of the Government of Pedro Sánchez in Congress have overturned, along with the rest of the opposition, the increase in the Registration Tax that in force since January 1 due to the change of the CO2 emission measurement system – linked to the payment of that fee – to a stricter one. A PDeCat amendment to the Anti-Fraud Law triumphed yesterday in the Congressional Finance Commission with the decisive abstention of the PNV and the votes against ERC, PP, Vox, Ciudadanos and Partido Regionalista de Cantabria, in addition to the Catalan speaker. PSOE and Podemos were left alone defending the current sections of the tax, which will be modified if ratified by the Senate. According to PDeCat spokesperson, Ferran Bel, the law could be approved at the end of June.

Many vehicles exempt from Registration Tax as of December 31 began to pay 4.5% on January 1 due to the change of the emission detection system. With what was approved yesterday, if it prospers in the Senate, they will get rid of the tribute again. At this time, those who emit more than 120 grams of CO2 per kilometer pay that percentage, and from the ratification it will only fall on those that exceed 144 grams. In the rest of the sections there will be downward modifications: between 144 and 192 grams of CO2, 4.75%; between 192 and 240 grams, 9.75%; and vehicles that emit more than 240 grams will pay a 14.75% Registration Tax. The calculation is that the new carbon dioxide measurement system, WLTP, increases by 20% the results of the previous one (NEDC) And that’s the scale that has been applied to the tranches to keep things as they were before January 1. The same was implemented in other countries such as Portugal or France..

The tax increase had been repeatedly contested by all the automotive employers, who blamed the rate for the rise in car prices and, consequently, of bad sales data. Yesterday, the first reaction of the sector was carried out by the employer’s association of vehicle salesmen, Ganvam. Your president, Ral Palacios, stated that if the tax freeze is finally approved in the Senate, the demand will be reactivated at a critical moment in which Enrollments are nearly 40% below pre-pandemic levels. The manufacturers, through their association Anfac, had already announced that the tax burden added to cars would be passed on to the customer.

In all estates there is a state of prevention, since politics is given to ups and downs and No one can assure today that the Senate will change the sense of the vote of the PNV or any other group decisive in the vote, because the PSOE will continue negotiating.

Could the overpaid be recovered?

The modification may become a detriment to the accounts of the autonomous administrations that manage the tax. They have raised 113% more than in the first quarter of last year, 207.23 million euros. What the average per car is more than 800 euros of tax, the possibility that the legislative change will imply a tide of returns demands it is not disposable.

Madrid City Council faces a similar problem after the cancellation of Madrid Central by the Supreme Court and now it is showered with demands for the return of canceled fines. The case of the Registration Tax is different because, for the moment, the Justice has not intervened. And in a first analysis it is not very clear if users could claim money from a tax that has been repealed by another law.

Ferrn Bel, the PDeCat deputy who defended the emienda of his group, ruled out that refunds of the tax paid could be executed, while law associations that work on similar cases see it possible to appeal the payments of a Registration Tax annulled by the Senate, in case that happens. Although, said it remains, the winds of politics change direction and no one dares to predict what will happen.

