The rise of Skywalker ‘lacked a plan

JJ Abrams already has more than thirty years of career linked to audiovisual projects. Although his name may be familiar to movie fans from his work with the franchise Star wars, his profile resonated strongly on television due to the series Lost. His career is marked by having been in different layers of the industry, something that suggests information about his passion and that nurtures his reflections in relation to his work.

Part of that was made known to the Collider portal during a brief interview. In it he reflected on the Star Wars franchise. Although he did not go into very specific aspects, he did delve into project management. According to the aforementioned information outlet, JJ Abrams did not imagine that he would direct more than one episode of Lto Star Wars. However, he directed The awakening of the force Y The rise of Skywalker.

Between both projects there are more than narrative differences. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was one that JJ Abrams was able to handle all along, along with Lawrence Kasdan Y Michael Arndt. Instead, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a production that, in its early stages, was developed by Colin trevorrow.

JJ Abrams: “You have to plan things the best you can”

When Colin Trevorrow does not continue with the ideas of The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm go back to JJ Abrams. The film director was already related to the production company and could take on the project. But, by taking it with some established foundations, its range of action was limited. I keep this in mind in this, and in connection with the question asked by Collider about whether his participation from the beginning would have influenced the final result, he said: “The lesson is that you have to plan things the best you can.”

Considering his television work, JJ Abrams added: “You always need to be able to respond to the unexpected. That can come in all kinds of ways. However, I think there is nothing more important than knowing where you are going. Digging deeper, the director explained to Collider: “I’ve learned, in some cases the hard way, that having a plan is the most important thing. Otherwise, you don’t know what you’re putting together, you don’t know what to emphasize ”.

Currently, away from the Star Wars and Lucasfilm projects, JJ Abrams is working on the film adaptation of the video game. Portal from Valve. The production is one of the most anticipated within the seventh art-video game relationship. Speaking to IGN, he stated: “We have a script that is being written for Porta’s film. We’re excited about the shot and the release, so it looks like he’s on the rails ”with the production of Warner Bros.

