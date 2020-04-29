The Rise of Skywalker from the Star Wars saga arrives at Disney Plus in May

A few months before the scheduled arrival of the episode IX of the popular saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”Will come next May 4 to Disney plus.

The above was announced last Monday by the company itself The Walt Disney Co. who pointed out the reason why the tape will be released on the streaming service ahead of schedule.

He noted that said date, May 4 is known as “Star wars day”, For the phrase of“May the Fourth be with you”A play on words between May 4 and“ May the Force be with you ”.

So now the fans and subscribers of the streaming service of Disney They will have a good option to choose from, episode IX of the films of the entire saga at the annual celebration of “Star Wars”.

It should be remembered that “Rise of Skywalker“It was released for digital and video on-demand rental in March, so now its streaming premiere is rare.

The galactic ribbon led by J.J. Abrams, has the worst rating of the nine in the saga, with 52% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, despite this, it has grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office since it was released on December 20.

During the days of confinement Disney has decided to provide a variety of content to its streaming service in advance.

At the same time he also decided to release the tapes of “Frozen 2”And“ Onward ”(“ United ”) through Disney plus and they point out, he also plans to release “Artemis Fowl” (“Artemis Fowl: The Underworld”) through the same platform also in May, that instead of waiting to do it in theaters.

The streaming platform, Disney plus which currently competes against other great services like Netflix, Claro Video, Amazon Prime, among others that have recently come out, has added nearly 50 million subscribers since it debuted in the last months of last 2019.

