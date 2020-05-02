The canon of a galaxy, very, very distant, long ago established certain rules in Jedi and their enemies, although recently ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ changed a rule of the Sith.

The third installment of the new Star Wars trilogy showed the conclusion of the Skywalker legacy., but also taught new skills in users of force.

But one of the rules established from the beginning was changed in the movie, which states that, unlike the Jedi, there are only two Sith lords, a master and an apprentice.

The new ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ youth novel repeats and explains what the rule really entails.

After the fall of the Sith Empire, Darth Bane created the Rule of Two; that there should only be one Sith Master and one Sith Apprentice at any given time. These practitioners of the dark side followed this rule for millennia, and even when they emerged from the shadows in ‘The Phantom Menace’, Yoda reflected on this during Qui-Gon’s funeral. “There are always two. No more … no less. A teacher and an apprentice.”

The latest Skywalker Saga movie, however, was not exactly clear on how so many Sith cultists, some of them probably even force-sensitive, served Darth Sidious at Exegol without breaking the rule.

Palpatine jealously adhered to this rule during the prequels and passed as apprentices in each of the three installments.

Good, The new youth novel for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ changed a rule of the SithRather, it solves it, by revealing that the Jedi misinterpreted the Rule of Two, by taking it literally.

Going over an ancient text as part of his training, Rey comes across a writing that draws a stark contrast between the Sith and the Jedi and their influence on the galaxy.

“Prime is one, but the Jedi are many. The Sith were many, but they often emerge ruled by two. The seeds of the Jedi have been sown throughout the galaxy, in Ossus, Jedha, Xenxiar and others. The Sith do not have seeds, since what they bury does not grow. They are the spoilers of worlds, and have spoiled previously fertile habitats such as Korriban, Ziost, Ixigul, Asog and others, “says the text.

The Jedi Council from the Prequel era believed that the Sith functioned as two. Palpatine may have been willing to encourage this mistake, not wanting to reveal his secret hideout in Exegol. But apparently, the Sith are not two and instead are actually ruled by two, a teacher and an apprentice, hence the name of the beginning.