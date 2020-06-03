With the arrival of COVID-19 in Brazil, the Brazilian returned to worry about his physical and mental health. Practicing physical exercise provides several benefits for the body and mind and in this time of isolation, new ways to exercise without contact have become the main focus.

In view of this scenario Renan Costa, 29 years old, graduated in Physical Education since 2016, works as a Personal Trainer at a distance, offering personalized consultations to those who wish to rediscover their self-esteem and health in the comfort of their home.

In Brazil, the physical activity industry has a turnover of around 2.1 billion dollars and the new category of physical activities at home has been gaining space in the market in the last 5 years. Today, with the arrival of COVID-19 in Brazil, it is considered one of the rising categories. Source: Acad Brasil

In his face-to-face career at gyms in the region where he lives, he had contact with a demanding market, where professionals are poorly paid and have low recognition.

From that, he realized a way to innovate. With his career knowledge, he noticed that most of the Personal Trainers did not invest in their digital media. From there he had the loophole he needed to change his life.

As time went on, seeing the good results, Renan Costa’s students started to publicize it, bringing more customers to their new business. At the end of 2019 Renan Costa started working exclusively with online consulting, having served more than 1,000 students in Brazil and 15 other countries around the world by 2020.

The consultancy created by him consists of an exercise program designed exclusively for each case. In addition, Renan Costa is available 24 hours a day to address possible doubts and difficulties.

On the arrival of COVID-19, Renan Costa reports that he had a small drop in search early on, as many students expected the pandemic to soon cease. However, as time went by, many sought him out, precisely because he is already a professional who has been in the digital market for a longer time, being able to offer more dynamic consultancies, different from professionals who have adapted only to the pandemic moment.

“Today, many of the students report not thinking about going back to face-to-face training, since they are achieving the results they are looking for in the comfort of their homes, where the gym really is not needed”, says Renan Costa.

Daiane de Oliveira, nutritionist and student of Renan Costa, has been monitoring hypertrophy for a few months. She reports that Renan’s main differential, in addition to his training, is how human and attentive he is, being for her an extremely difficult quality to find in the current market.

As a tip for those who are starting training at home, Renan stresses the importance of being focused and disciplined, as he realizes that “most people seek immediate results, however it is the frequency and discipline that make this happen”.

For him, more than anything, this project is the fulfillment of a dream. “I never sought only money, I wanted recognition and the certainty of offering quality training and today, I realize that I have reached my goal”.

Putting exercises into your routine can help improve health, keep your body in shape and increase self-esteem.

It is worth mentioning that it is important to follow the guidance of a Physical Education professional to plan the exercise program.

