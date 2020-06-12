Facundo Parra, a former footballer from Independiente and Chacarita, told how it was to play the First National B with the Red and revealed that more than once they were squeezed by the members of the barrabrava, who were going to training at the start of the tournament.

“At that time it was common currency … They did not go all week, but it happened often. It was habitual in training. I have no problem with that, I don’t give it to me either, but I don’t like to be screwed. When they come to speak to me and do it with respect, everything is fine. If they talk bad to me, I don’t like them, “said the All Boys striker, in dialogue with TNT Sports.

And in the same line, he added: “I had to plant myself many times, out of respect. I am doing my job… We try to do the best we can, because I and nobody have to put up with such a situation. “

“The whole tournament was complicated, very difficult. All the teams wanted to beat us, we were with the team to win in the tournament … They killed us and then they played with Defense and ate four … Without detracting from Defense, they all wanted to beat us “, Parra assured.

Finally, Parra recalled the day of the promotion against Hurricane and made it clear that he would like to return to Independiente: “It was hard, it was an experience as a player. It was the most difficult thing that touched me … But it was also a relief, it was to take an elephant from our back. We were playing with that on top, knowing that we were reaching the goal, it was everything. “

“I would always like the opportunity to come back, as long as I know I can serve … Otherwise I would get off and say I’m not there for that. But I am in a good moment and if I ever have the opportunity to come back, welcome, “he closed.