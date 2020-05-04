When you think of fascism we often imagine the dictatorships of Hitler or Mussolini, and the practices of systematic murders committed by racist, classist and xenophobic justifications. But we forget that the system is adaptable and is changing with respect to the new circumstances and challenges that are imposed every day; although fascism still holds its grudges against diversity, poverty, and anything else that seems contrary, especially towards the communists.

Fascism has found new ways to be accepted in some cases by society. Well who would say that after the dictatorship of General Franco, even today there is talk of the existence of a political ideology / movement willing to follow this type of harmful practices for any type of society. Well, this ideology has great links with the neoliberal system.

>> The economic power of Spain has its origin during the Franco regime <<

The system is in a struggle, the same contradictions have led to a collapse in its financial structure, and therefore it is sought to use the war apparatus to oxygenate the capitalist economy. Through these genocidal processes, Trump and the fascist presidents of Latin America seek to maintain the status quo of benefits for the elites.

Taking this into account, fascism has served as a tool to achieve that the monopolies take over the power of the state, structuring society to their needs. At this stage what is intended is to contain the class struggle, for which neoliberalism uses murder, disappearance, harassment, persecution, imprisonment and stigmatized it towards “the lower classes”, are means that lead the ends of the destruction of the State Welfare, thus being the most reactionary element of financial capital.

Now, this death scheme has disguised itself as democracy, freedom and development in Latin America in the 20th century, in order to confront progressive governments; With Alfredo Stroessner in Paraguay an expansion of the dictatorships of the Southern Cone can be seen in the rest of the continent, which with the Arrival of Pinochet in Chile they flared up executing the Condor Plan, which consisted of neoliberal measures along with the disappearance and torture of those opposed to such an order, these actions responded to a political and economic agenda of the United States in the region.

Today we see how the dictatorships are over, democratic governments arrive in Latin America, with a Welfare State that responds to the needs of the people; in the case of Venezuela democracy becomes participatory and leading.

>> Debate or Dogma: Democracy in Venezuela <<

Entering the Capital-financial system into a new crisis in 2007, the need to re-colonize Latin America was glimpsed even more, an objective that was achieved through coups (Manuel Zelaya -2009, Dilma Rousseff– 2016, Evo Morales– 2019). In addition, the process has been betrayed in the case of Lenin Moreno (Ecuador), and media campaigns are carried out that end up delegitimizing the course of progress, as in the case of Argentina.

Such progress in law deserves a repression by the right-wing ruler imposed by authoritarianism as a support for neoliberalism, endorsed by “democratic diplomats” like Luis Almagro.

These new right-wing governments in Latin America: Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil), Ivan Duque (Colombia), Juan Orlando Hernández (Honduras), Lenin Moreno (Ecuador), Jeanine Áñez (Bolivia); among other characters from Right like Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, represent the mutation of fascism and dictatorships (in the cases of presidents) in the 21st century.

This clientelistic fascism (defined by Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman) explains that this type of mutation in Latin America represents anti-nationalism, oligarchies that seek to maintain their status by selling the country to third nations, which means that economic policy remains the hands of third parties, promoting the free market, affecting citizens with cuts in the social security budget.

It also expresses Bretam Gross their concern for “friendly fascism”, where the subjects try to influence public decisions, making use of the media to claim democracy and freedom, thus creating confidence in the people for later when they have the power to dismantle the state.

>> Political Dictionary: Luis Almagro <<

Based on these concepts, we can say that this was the transformation of the right in Latin America, used by the US elites, allying with the most extreme rights, seeking to obtain the power to carry out their agenda of recolonization and death.

Now the coups are disguised and seek legitimation in some state institution as in the case of Brazil.

Describing a specific case for a better understanding would be ideal; Honduras being a rule of law before the coup d’etat Manuel Zelaya in 2009, it was violated by the dismantling.

According to a Human Rights Watch report: “Violent crime is a widespread problem in Honduras. The country continues to have one of the highest murder rates in the world, despite the reduction in these crimes in recent years.

The crackdown on protests following the November 2017 general election led to the deaths of at least 22 civilians and one police officer, and the arrest of more than 1,300 people. The groups most vulnerable to violence are journalists, environmentalists, and lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people (LGBT).

There was little progress in efforts to reform the institutions responsible for providing public security. The performance of the judiciary and the police, two institutions where corruption and abuse are widespread, remains largely ineffective. In general, crimes and human rights violations go unpunished. ”

>> Coincidences between the Honduran dictatorship with Ecuador <<

In addition to these serious crimes that have been mentioned in the Human Rights Watch report, Honduras it has become an authoritarian country, where the executive leader Juan Orlando Hernández has remained a dictator since he has been re-elected despite the fact that his country’s constitution does not allow it, the systematic murders of the population ” lower ”increases.

JOH, it made the support of the oligarchy, using propaganda as a means of spreading the promises, which fail to comply and therefore lose support in the population and in the petty bourgeoisie, including businessmen, sectors of the church and civil society. Consequently, with the loss of support, it transfers the use of terror to the popular sectors. In summary, Juan Orlando Hernández, has used friendly fascism to gain power, and then dismantle the rule of law, through a policy exported from the United States.

Honduras is the clear example of this new version of fascism, and if before the media condemned this type of actions, now they hide them. Such cases are also reflected in the governance of Duke in Colombia, Jeanine Áñez in Bolivia, among others. This fascism represents the death rights agenda and progress. The fascism of these times led by Donald trump, has meant a decline in living standards and opportunities.

Likewise, in the Colombian State, the lower class is repressed in order to maintain the state of benefit for the United States. Another feature to highlight of fascism in Latin America has been the stigmatization and rejection of Venezuelans in various countries, such is the example of Peru or Ecuador, where people protest the expulsion of Venezuelans in their nations, these same demonstrations are subsequently raised by complaints Find derogatory of Venezuelans by the presidents of these countries.

This represents going back to the era of genocides and disappearances, Bolsonaro With a mandate inspired by Mein Kampf, he does not know the right of a people, and he gives Brazil, together with the Amazon, to the great extractivist monopolies. These “Free Market” profiles correspond to the fascist fascism of the powerful in each country.

“Liberty will not descend to the people, the people must rise to Liberty” -Emma Golman.

Informing is a means that will take us to it.

Related