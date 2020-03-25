“Exploded. It really was an explosion, “he says. María Belén Marinone on the other side of the phone in dialogue with Infobae Culture.

It happened in the last days, for the content editor in Let’s read, who also publishes exclusive content on the platform, is a real surprise. Is platform for reading by subscription, that is to say, for digital consumption, decided, given the advance of the coronavirus in the world, to join the campaign #LeamosEnCasa.

So it was that he freed access for a month to his entire catalog, made up of more than 40,000 books and audiobooks in Spanish: novels, thrillers, essays on feminism, nutrition, biographies, youth sagas, texts of literary criticism and much more. After that release, and after the presidential decree of compulsory quarantine, readers went in bulk to search for content on this platform.

“We began to have very, very large growth between the 20th and 21st, Friday and Saturday, immediately after the announcement,” says Marinone, and assures that in just a few days, users doubled, reaching 15,000 subscribers.

It is not only quarantine, it is also free. For this reason, he acknowledges that “this has to do with what we had announced a few days ago: the release of free content. Now they can subscribe without putting the card or anything, either in digital content or in audio books ”.

Through an app that can be downloaded to any device – phones, computers, tablets – you can read both the classics and the most prominent authors of the moment, such as Margaret Atwood, Julian Barnes, Svetlana Alexievich, Beatriz Sarlo, Leila Guerriero, Andrea Camilleri, Camilla Läckberg, Michael Connelly, etc.

“Consumption is very varied in terms of genres. There are many titles that are read that are exclusive content, “he adds. Are we in the presence of a break in cultural consumption habits, especially literary, that are accentuated in times of quarantine? Probably.

“It is a very difficult time for the publishing industry, but We believe that digital products, such as subscription reading, can be business tools to find a way to face the crisis“Concludes María Belén Marinone.

Let’s readIn addition, it has a vast list of exclusive contents with collections of short literature (“Great authors for short sections”), feminism and debate (“Look how we read ourselves”), essays and criticism (“Panoramic”), sports (“I want see you again ”), etc.

Some of those titles are Dark animal, from Rosa Montero; In search of Sodom, from Frédéric Martel; Last day in sight, from Sergio Bizzio; Psychoanalysis. For an erotic against nature, from Alexandra Kohan; Racing an explainable passion, from Matías Bauso; Herd, from Florence Etcheves; Since the day I was born, from Silvina Giaganti; It is not love, from Patricia Kolesnicov; Let’s go, from Josefina Licitra; I am my mother, I am my daughter, I am, from Hinde Pomeraniec; I became a feminist in exile, from Gabriela Saidon; Roman. The man who changed Boca’s history, from Patrick zunini.