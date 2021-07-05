The rise in transmission in young people and individual and collective responsibility

Shutterstock / neme_jimenez ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/T52INhPC7iiKYZsQ5MnRkg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/hvW2zpjvXW6tjc30OAbBjg–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/25b9d325ea7cc2188c9f465e1cd64b25″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/T52INhPC7iiKYZsQ5MnRkg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/hvW2zpjvXW6tjc30OAbBjg–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/25b9d325ea7cc2188c9f465e1cd64b25″/>

Throughout the pandemic, especially after the wane of the state of alarm, we have heard too many calls for individual responsibility, appealing to the prudence and “common sense” of citizens. Also in other countries such as the United Kingdom or the United States, including a significant message from President Biden: The choice is your’s.

These messages have been redoubled since the significant upturn in cases in the younger population groups, largely associated with leisure activities that – sometimes under euphemisms such as “study trip” or “end-of-year trip” – combine overcrowding. , alcohol consumption and not too much “common sense”.

Individual responsibility as a solution to the pandemic

No one doubts that individual responsibility (the common sense of people to do the right thing) is always important. But this renewed emphasis on individual responsibility as a solution to the pandemic has two major risks that feed into each other. The first, to suggest that the problems derive fundamentally from the absence of individual responsibility and good judgment of the citizens. The second, putting the emphasis on what people should do for themselves, dilutes the emphasis on what governments should do.

From this “individual” perspective, keeping your distance, ventilating collective spaces, keeping limited capacity, getting vaccinated, isolating yourself in case of positivity or suspicion, avoiding contact with vulnerable people, etc., would be, above all, a problem of your own decisions: the solutions to the pandemic would be in the hands of each one of us.

Without diminishing the importance of individual responsibility, the emphasis on this perspective goes against what we know about healthy behaviors, against everything we have learned during the pandemic, and against the very foundations of public health actions.

A “fifth wave” that will not resemble the previous ones, but it is not inconsequential

The current rebound in Spain is characterized by its speed and its focus on young people. Underneath there are many causes: the general diffusion of a message of optimism, the high mobility of this population group once they have lost the fear of infecting their elderly relatives, being pending vaccination, their modes of socialization and fun that include grouping and alcohol abuse (favored or taken advantage of by the nightlife business) and, still to a lesser extent but gaining importance, the presence of new and more transmissible variants.

It is also characterized by a dissociation between the transmission and hospitalization curves. The already very important vaccination of people over 40 years of age prevents this “5th wave” from being as catastrophic in hospitalizations and deaths as the previous ones (or as it is in those Latin American countries that still maintain low vaccination rates).

Much less catastrophic does not mean inconsequential. In fact, its importance is enormous:

Although most cases (in young people, those vaccinated with one or two doses) are asymptomatic or mild, some will not be so. Very roughly it can be estimated that 1 in every 100 infected will be hospitalized, 1 in 1,000 will be seriously ill and 1 in 10,000 will die. They are far from those we have seen so far. But they are much more than figures. And with the transmission so high it will end up being quite a few lives.

It will be difficult to avoid that such a high transmission does not reach some groups that, even vaccinated, are very vulnerable and in which vaccines offer less protection (immunosuppressed, transplanted, frail elderly, …). More people.

Although hospitals are not going to be saturated as on other occasions, primary care is already saturated in many places. Many of the cases will be mild, but their care makes vaccination tasks difficult and, above all, prevents care for non-covid patients. Primary care performs an essential task to reduce decompensations and exacerbations of chronic diseases, a task that has been at a minimum for a long time and that must be resumed (and made up for lost time) as soon as possible.

The beginning of holiday mobility. Only this past weekend 4.4 million trips were expected, mainly from metropolitan areas (with the highest rates of infection in young people) to tourist destinations. With transmission rates as high as the current ones, this mobility will contribute to the spread of the outbreak, and to the expansion of the delta variant that will feed it back.

In economic terms, the de-escalation has already slowed down and there may be setbacks. At the beginning of the season, the last thing you want to see in many of the territories with great tourist activity is a map like the one published this week by the eCDC: Spain with very high colors. Not counting the significant reputational damage to the Balearic Islands that extends to the whole of the country.

Collective action does not involve restocking outdoor masks

The essential measures of collective action (of public health) do not go through measures (as showy as they are ineffective) to return to the mask in the open air (although the temptation to make believe that something is being done makes it a relevant political option) .

The important measures at this time are:

Vaccinate. It is the essential measure and it is being done at a very good pace. Going to some groups of young people before or after others is a minor discussion (more logistical than differential in effectiveness) that should not waste too much time.

Control interiors. Everyone. Those of leisure, restoration, worship, work, clubs, hotels, commerce, etc. Of course the teachers. Any place with a roof where there are people inside. Ventilation is the essential action, but the capacity, the distance, the number of people who can be together, the masks matter (here it is, and at all times when it is not essential to take it off). It includes maintaining teleworking and can incorporate nightlife closures indoors or even curfews if this sector is unable to control its interiors (and indoor safety is not a matter of mats and hydro-alcoholic solution) and those who “go it alone” harming the rest of the sector.

Control massive concentrations of people. Even outdoors and especially if they are associated with alcohol consumption or situations that favor abandoning the distance. The current situation does not allow for parties of any kind. Win or lose our team. Be it the feast of the patron saint, of the saint, or whichever cup Spain wins. The collective answer must be: at this moment it still cannot.

Track and isolate. Isolate each case. Isolate your contacts. And isolate people who –although incontestable evidence cannot be provided that they meet the definition of close contact– have an increased risk of developing (and transmitting) covid-19.

Public health acts on risks (probabilities). A continuum between 0 and 1. Justice is dichotomous (innocent or guilty). Applying the rules of justice (it is not “close contact” as long as evidence is not provided of complying with an operational definition – that is not legal – of tracking) to public health is too much ignorance at this stage of the pandemic. Consider the “right” not to be isolated above that of not being infected as well. Common sense also matters when the protection of some people supposes the neglect of the protection of many others.

And the claim, so repeated these days, that a negative result of PCR (or antigens) implies that we cannot develop the disease (and we do not pose a risk to other people) is illiteracy at this point intolerable.

Infectious diseases are a collective problem

During a pandemic, each person’s health is not completely in their own hands. It’s not that personal decisions don’t matter (they matter, a lot), but they’re not the only thing that matters. Infectious diseases are communicable and therefore a collective problem. Our health also depends on the choices people make around us and beyond. And of collective action: of public health actions.

Health actions in infectious diseases are aimed at caring for sick people. Those of public health respond above all to the protection of the health of the non-sick.

They can include interventions that limit rights. Especially the right to do things that put other people at risk (and, remember, risk is probability, not guilt or innocence).

The common sense of people, of societies, has given public health these capacities to act. And health administrations must exercise this collective responsibility. Asking for caution is not bad. But it does not exempt from acting to protect the health of all.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Salvador Peiró has received funding from national public competitive grants (in general, research or innovation actions -projects, networks, HR, platforms- from the Strategic Action in Health of the National R + D + i Plan) and by institutional agreements with firms pharmaceutical and technological. Funders have never played any role in study design, data acquisition, analysis, or interpretation. They have also not had access to the data sources and never influenced the publication decision. He is also a patron of the Health Services Research Institute Foundation and a member of the Health Economics Association (AES), of the Spanish Epidemiology Society (SEE), of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS) and the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality (SECA).