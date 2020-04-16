The rise in the price of the dollar counted with liqui means a pressure for the official exchange rate, which currently moves the wheel of the agricultural business. Therefore, the uncertainty in this tool linked to the exchange rate can hinder investments in the field and rethink business around the purchase of inputs and imports by the sector.

David Miazzo, Chief Economist of the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de Argentina (FADA), considered that “So far there is no direct impact on the cost structure of agricultural companies, due to the rise experienced by the price of the dollar counted with liqui”, although he stated: “Everything can change according to the moment.”

In addition, the economist, in dialogue with this medium, recalled that “unlike the stocks to the dollar that prevailed until 2015, it generated a gap similar to the one that we observe at present and in the case of import, it had as reference the free dollar However, today in the import case this does not yet exist. For this reason, whoever imports, beyond any complication, can do so at the official dollar, especially for plant protection products and fertilizers. Thus, the increase in the stock market dollar has no effect on the structure reported by the agricultural business. ”

“If we must admit that the existing gap translates into lower profitability, measured in dollars, but this is for the entire Argentine economy, affecting both the countryside, people and any local industry. Although it has not been verified yet, the registered rise may impact prices in this way ”Miazzo stated.

For his part, the vice president of Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), Gabriel de Raedemaeker, expressed to Infobae than the rise in the dollar means “a major blow to the possibility of investment that the field has in the near future, and this is because the rise in the free exchange rate exhibits a direct loss of the purchase value of the agricultural producer ”.

The Confederate ruralist explained that “to agricultural and livestock activity, exactly what most affects is the decoupling that may occur between the official dollar and the blue, where that gap is already above 50%, and that is why the price of the inputs they tend to look for the highest dollar value for the replacement of inputs and fixed assets in the activity in the field. Thus, agriculture begins to drastically lose purchasing power, since soybeans are sold at a value close to $ 40 per dollar, and the rest of their production at just over $ 60, when the replacement price of inputs tends to equalize with the free dollar available in the exchange market. ”

The Economist Ramiro Farías He maintained that, “the rise in the dollar bag or in cash to 100 pesos is undoubtedly related to the monetary issue promoted by the Alberto Fernández government in the first months of the year and after the announcement of measures to revive the economy. With the closing of external debt markets and the impossibility of increasing taxes, the market assumes that money will be chosen. “

And he added: “This will not generate inflation at first, and many, even multinational companies, try to protect themselves in dollars, and without dollar bills or banks, they choose the tool at their disposal. The impact for the field is negative: the producer is in constant movement to cover himself and if he wants to liquidate his harvest, he will do so at $ 65, with the withholdings, and he will have to buy supplies at a dollar of $ 100. You can always protect your production or position yourself on supplies. The producer must take care of every step he takes so as not to have a higher cost in pesos ”.

Camilo Tiscornia, economist and business advisor, considered that “It is difficult to know how the situation of the brutal emission that is taking place to deal with the health crisis situation will be resolved, and on the other side is the recession. Inflation can be generated, but the risk today is low. That liquidity may not come as quickly to those who require that money on the bill as the financial system exploits alternative exchange rates: this can persist, but not indefinitely, the divorce between the official exchange rate and the free dollar. ”

Hernán Letcher, director of the Center for Argentine Political Economy (CEPA), stated that “the dollar with liqui exceeded $ 100 in a context of impossibility of going to buy or sell dollars in a bank branch, and with controls for this type of operations. Without the blue dollar and without operating in the market (banknote), the cash settlement naturally rises and in a context where the population does not have peso bills. Nobody knows what can happen to the dollar beyond the Argentine historically stakes in dollars. “