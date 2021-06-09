The rise in the minimum wage destroyed up to 180,000 jobs, according to the Bank of Spain

A waiter serving a terrace in Tarragona (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The Bank of Spain estimates that the 22% rise in the minimum wage (SMI) in 2019 caused a net job loss of between 6 and 11 percentage points in the group directly affected by this increase. Specifically, the negative impact on the group for which the SMI was set at 950 euros per month is between 92,000 and close to 180,000 jobs, according to El País calculations.

According to an analysis by the Bank of Spain on the impact on employment of the increase in the SMI in 2019, the figure for labor relations paid below 1,250 euros per month experienced an “immediate moderation”. The report detects this effect in the differential between its growth rate and that of a group that received somewhat higher remuneration prior to that date. In addition, the document includes the recommendation that, before uploading it again, analyze its impact on employment, consumption, investment or savings.

Specifically, the financial body calculates that the impact of the increase in the SMI on employment includes a net loss of employment of the workers directly affected of between 6 and 11 percentage points.

For each point of rise in the SMI, there would be less growth in the employment of workers directly affected by between 0.3 and 0.5 percentage points.

Different channels

For the Bank of Spain, this could be reflected in two different channels. In the first place, it could be that workers with lower wages lost their jobs more likely than usual after the rise in the SMI, and on the other hand, and although there are no changes in layoffs, he believes that job creation at those levels Wages could have been reduced without having been compensated with new jobs at some salaries …

