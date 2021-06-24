The rise in technology boosts the Hang Seng, which recovers 0.23%

Beijing, Jun 24 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 0.23%, mainly driven by technology stocks.

The selective added 65.39 points to 28,882.46, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced a slight 0.03%.

Mixed sign between the sub-indices, with Commerce and Industry (+0.46%) and Finance (+0.01%) in positive and Services (-0.16%) and Real Estate (-0.19%) in the other side of the coin.

Digital trading giants had a positive session, with Meituan appreciating 2.27%, followed by Alibaba (1.45%) and Tencent (0.09%).

Little busy day in the financial area, with up to four stocks that did not register changes in their price; Among those that did, the insurer AIA (+0.62%) was the most prominent and the local subsidiary of the state-owned Bank of China, BOC Hong Kong, the worst stop (-0.75%).

More action in real estate, where the advances of Hang Lung Properties (+1.15%) were not enough to counterbalance the falls of heavyweights such as CK Asset (-0.93%).

Among Chinese state securities, full green among oil companies such as Petrochina (+2.16%) and mixed final among telephone operators, with China Unicom (+0.72%) in green and China Mobile (-0.41% ) painted red.

The business volume of the session was 133,960 million Hong Kong dollars (17,252 million dollars, 14,464 million euros).

