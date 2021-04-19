The rise in taxes emerges as a threat to the comeback of the stock markets

What few things in life come for free it is one of the first lessons in economics that one usually learns. And, despite what has been announced by some administrations, post-pandemic reconstruction plans they will not be an exception. The possibility of a Widespread tax hike gains traction on a global scale and it emerges as the new threat in the face of the comeback of the bags.

The speeches in this line are multiplying throughout the world, although with a different focus. Also, in cases like Spanish, the increase in tax pressure has been underway for some time, even targeting the financial markets directly. And not only to companies, but also to citizens.

Two cases serve as leading examples of this trend that seeks to help balance the complex numbers of the public coffers in these times of crisis. The first of these is the establishment of the Financial Transaction Tax, better known as the ‘Tobin tax’. A tax that since January 14 makes it more expensive to buy and sell shares of more than 50 listed Spanish companies. The second is the rise in the tax rate for profits not distributed as a dividend from the Socimis.

A growing risk

The forecasts that the increase in the tax burden will continue in the coming months is such that among large investors already represents a greater risk for the continuity of the comeback in the stock markets than the coronavirus itself. And that the latest spikes in infections and social restriction measures make some health experts foresee an imminent fourth scourge of the pandemic for the US and the more developed European economies.

In the midst of this context, the latest edition of the Bank of America Fund Manager Survey indicates that Covid-19 is already ‘only’ the fourth threat most feared by the strong hands of the market. Ahead, a possible miscalculation of central banks when modulating their stimulus programs, a sudden upturn in inflation and … Tax hike!

Assessment of the main risks for the market. BofA

The messages of trial and error that different political leaders have been launching in recent weeks seem to have penetrated deeply among investors. So much so that yes a month ago, only 4% of the large portfolio managers considered that the increase in the tax burden it could be a threat to the evolution of the market, now this percentage has shot up to slightly exceed 15%. In other words, it has almost quadrupled.

This sudden fear is also permeating many of the latest investment reports that some international firms are publishing to give their clients clues about where will the shots go in this second quarter of 2021 of economic recovery. Barclays recently noted that “after years of business-friendly policies and tax cuts, the trend could be about to reverse.”

Portfolio rotation

One of the developed economies where the debate on the revision of tax burdens has taken the most traction is the United States. President Joe Biden has openly pointed to the increase in Corporation Tax that his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, had downgraded again to boost business competitiveness and hiring. Now, the current tenant of the White House is considering reversing part of this initiative with the aim of obtaining financing for his reconstruction plan ‘Build Back Better’.

In this sense, as pointed out in the middle of the presidential campaign in the US, companies in the technology sector could be among the most penalized precisely because now they are the ones that bear the least tax burden. This is the context in the JP Morgan considers that a revision of the sectorial taxation in the largest economy in the world could “encourage the rotation of investment in equities from growth towards real economy values”.

Trading View analyst Igor Kuchma brings to the table a new issue that has gained the attention of many in recent weeks: the establishment of a kind of global minimum tax. A tool with which, theoretically, tax injustices and tax havens would be put to an end and would force a multinational company to be unable to operate in a country without paying taxes there. Something that would weigh down the income statement, earnings per share and, by extension, the agility of the economic recovery and the optimism of the market.

Although the threat is on the table, the market is still not moving from fear to withdrawal. Thus, while the US has formally proposed raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, Wall Street closed again on Friday with new all-time highs and the Dow Jones perched above 34,000 points. And, according to Kuchma, investors continue to expect “taxes to be offset by spending and a rapidly growing economy.”

Better wait

Despite this expectation, notices come even from international institutions. One of those that has raised its voice has been the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which in its recent report ‘Going for Growth’ points to the danger that a generalized increase in taxes will translate into more difficulties for countries to recover from the economic crisis rather than a way to nurture their needy public coffers.

At this point, the institution led by the Mexican Ángel Gurría recommends that tax increases be established later, once the recovery is “firmly underway”. That is why, it does not contemplate them at this point in which many companies remain afloat thanks to the fiscal stimuli deployed, planned vaccination schedules hang by a thread and the markets show signs of the prevailing uncertainty at the blow of the headline every other day.