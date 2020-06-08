Private consultants agree that inflation in May was below 2%. Its projections range between 1.6% and 2%, according to a survey carried out by the NA agency. The annual variation rate of the CPI in last April, already in quarantine, had dropped 1.5%, and accumulated 9.4% in the first quarter.

The official index will be known this Thursday, when it is released by Indec.

Consulting firm Orlando J. Ferreres & Asociados estimated inflation for 1.4% per month for May, while for Econviews it was 2%. Meanwhile, for the LCG consultancy, the May measurement was 1.8%, again driven by the food items.

For Analytica, meanwhile, the estimate shows an average rise of 2.2%. For its part, the consulting firm IPC, from Bahía Blanca, estimated the price increase at just 0.41% monthly compared to the previous month, according to an online survey. Consulting firm Seido projected 1.6% for May, but also warned of an “acceleration” for June.

For the first time since August last year, the net balance of financing in pesos was positive. The market supports the official strategy and thus prevents further expansion of the monetary base

According to the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Expectations (REM), financial market agents estimated that May inflation amounted to 1.9%.

The economist Mariano Kestelboim, ambassador to Mercosur, said last week that the data on the slowdown in the price rise will be consolidated with the record for May.

“The records for the first month of full quarantine reflected a resounding inflationary slowdown: the April rates were 1.5% (CPI), -1.3% (wholesale prices) and 0.8% (construction cost), and the alternative May measurements to Indec indicate that it will again be between 1% and 2%, “Kestelboim said.